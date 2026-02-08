A convenience store find waiting to be discovered by customers.

On a recent convenience store run to a local 7-Eleven, we came across a sign in front of the counter telling us that they offer freshly baked pizzas. We immediately whipped out our phone to find out more about this new revelation, and after a quick search online, we discovered it was a service that started around a year ago.

▼ However, as it’s not available in all stores it remains under the radar for most customers.

Always hungry for a good convenience store find, we wasted no time in picking up a pizza. There’s a bit of a process to it, though, as the first thing you have to do is pick up an empty pizza box from the stacks in front of the counter and take it to the register.

▼ Choose the box according to the variety you want – either Margherita for 780 yen (US$4.99) or Teriyaki Chicken for 880 yen.

We picked up a Margherita box, and after taking it to the counter and paying for it, the staff member behind the counter took our box and popped a frozen pizza in the oven. They then gave us a numbered tag, and after a two-minute wait, we were able to collect our order.

▼ With the colourful pizza box now containing pizza, we ran home to try it as soon as possible.

Flipping the lid, we were greeted by a deliciously cheesy pizza, and it looked like a lot of effort had gone into making it.

Just on looks alone we wouldn’t be able to pick this out of a lineup with more expensive, restaurant-made pizzas, but how would it taste?

Biting into a slice, the taste didn’t disappoint at all, despite having cooled slightly on the journey home. The simple toppings of cheese, basil, and tomato sauce hit the palate in perfect measures, creating an irresistible blend of flavours.

The thickness of the dough was another pleasant surprise, giving the hand-tossed bases at Japan’s major pizza chains a run for their money. Chewy, elastic and soft, the textures added another delicious element to the slice, making it incredibly satisfying to eat.

▼ At roughly 19 centimetres (7.5 inches) in diameter, you won’t have any problems finishing the other slices.

In terms of cost performance, taking into account the price in proportion to size, it may not hold up as well as other frozen pizzas on the market, but perhaps thanks to the powerful in-store heating process, it feels like it’s a few steps closer to the quality of a specialty store.

▼ On the spectrum of frozen and specialty pizzas, this one sits towards the higher end.

Given how good it was half-hot, this pizza would taste even better straight after heating, which is a bonus for drivers and those living close by.

▼ Melted cheese always tastes better freshly heated, after all.

Despite the issues with temperature, this was a fantastic pizza that we thoroughly recommend trying. It’s so good it’s actually a shame not more people know about it, but then again, that only makes this find even more special.

▼ A fantastic find…for those who know about it.

So if you’re lucky enough to stumble upon a 7-Eleven in Japan that offers freshly baked pizzas, don’t hesitate to give them a try. And if you’re looking for something to pair them with, the chain’s highly acclaimed smoothies make for the perfect partner.

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]