Like a bagel masquerading as a Chinese steamed bun.

You never know what you might find when you stop by 7-Eleven, and we were reminded of exactly that on a trip to the chain recently, when we spotted something unusual in the case displaying Chinese steamed buns on the counter.

There, in the heated display, were bagels, and to our surprise these weren’t ordinary bagels, as they had been steamed in a bamboo steamer, like the chain’s steamed buns.

▼ Needless to say, we immediately purchased one to take home, and staff wrapped it up in the same packaging you get when buying a steamed bun.

The trip home took about 15 minutes, but it was still slightly warm when we arrived. Taking it out of the packaging, it appeared to be about the same size as a steamed bun, and it even came with the same piece of thin glacine paper on the bottom.

▼ A bagel masquerading as a steamed bun?

This was, though, a cheese bagel, and when we bit into it, we found it had an exquisite texture. It was much softer than any other bagel we’ve ever tried, yet with a delicious chewiness that was delightfully fluffy and incredibly easy to eat.

▼ According to the chain, these bagels are made with a special formulation of flour to achieve their unique elasticity.

Three types of cheese – gouda, cheddar, and parmesan – are used in this bagel, adding to its melty richness. While the taste is excellent, the highlight is, without a doubt, the texture, which will delight lovers of soft, moist breads…and anger bagel purists.

If you go into this treat expecting a bagel, you’ll be taken aback by the soft texture. The mouthfeel is closer to that of a steamed Chinese bun, so it’ll take your mind on a journey of discovery while taking your taste buds to new realms as well.

▼ Interestingly, on the paper beneath the bagel you’ll find the words “Shinjuku Nakamuraya”.

As a steamed bun specialist who also created Japan’s first cream bun, Shinjuku Nakamuraya now appears to be taking its expertise into the world of bagels. Personally, we loved the texture, and as long as you leave your bagel expectations at the door and view this as a steamed snack, we think you’ll love it too.

Priced at 180 yen (US$1.15) each, these steamed bagels went on sale at 7-Eleven on 17 February and will soon be rolled out nationwide. The love-it or hate-it nature of such an unconventional bagel has everything it needs to go viral, so keep an eye out for it so you can have your say on it all before everyone joins the conversation.

