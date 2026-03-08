Tell the plants “No, thank you!” to stinging skin with these five popular sprays.

The shift into spring brings warmer weather, beautiful flowers, and the unwelcome addition of insanely high levels of pollen. I know of many people who have claimed to have not suffered from any sort of hay fever back in their own countries, but after spending any length of time in Japan, they join the rest of us with itchy eyes and running noses.

▼ No one is safe from the pollen-ocalypse.

Even if you’re fortunate enough to not be subjected to the joys of full-on hay fever, there is still the possibility of dealing with pollen-induced skin irritation and roughness. For our Japanese-language reporter Mariko Ohanabatake, as soon as the pollen starts to fly, her skin starts stinging, breakouts pop up, and the skin around her eyes starts peeling, marking one of the worst times of the year for her skin condition. To combat the release of those dastardly plants, she has been relying on pollen-protection skin sprays for years, but with so many options available on the market, the user experience varies wildly. So, let’s do a little comparison, although we’ll only be focusing on Mariko’s personal impressions regarding the feel and usability of five different products, rather than a scientific certification of their medical efficacy.

While the pollen-blocking power is surely what everyone really wants to know, it’s actually quite difficult to quantify without official data. Instead, Mariko will focus on the moisturizing power, mist fineness, and other qualities of the sprays, as she definitely notices a difference between when she uses the sprays and when she doesn’t, so for her, the biggest factor is how they feel on your face.

● Shiseido’s Ihada Aller Screen EX

Price: 50 grams (about 1.8 ounces) for 990 yen (US$6.30) / 100 grams for 1,760 yen

Type: Aerosol spray

Moisturizing Power: 1/5

Mist Fineness: 3/5

This is probably the pioneer of pollen sprays, and is available almost everywhere. Since she has started using sprays, Mariko claims she must have bought the large size about ten times. Though it is not a medicinal product, it claims to protect from “pollen, viruses, and PM2.5” using a patented micro-particle adhesion-prevention technology.

The biggest draw of the product is its convenience, seeing as you can spray it over your face and your hair, but since it contains alcohol, it has almost zero moisturizing effect. On the other hand, that also means it doesn’t really mess up your skincare or makeup, so it’s perfect for people who hate a heavy feel and want something refreshing they can use liberally.

● Shiseido’s D Program Allerbarrier Mist N

Price: 57 milliliters (about two fluid ounces) for 1,650 yen

Type: Bi-phase (oil and water) mist

Moisturizing Power: 3/5

Mist Fineness: 4/5

This is a bi-phase mist containing both oil and water, so you need to give it a really good shake before use. Because of the oil content, though, it can feel quite hydrating, and is well-suited for mid-day touch-ups and can even help prevent makeup from fading.

Since D Program is designed for sensitive skin, Mariko recommends this for anyone whose skin feels dry or tingly due to pollen. It’s just that the only downside is that the bottle is pretty small, so you’ll end up going through it fairly quickly.

● BCL’s Kansosan Moisture AQ Barrier Mist

Price: 58 milliliters (about two fluid ounces) for 1,540 yen

Type: Mist

Moisturizing Power: 5/5

Mist Fineness: 2/5

This mist promises to protect skin from dryness caused by pollen, dust, PM2.5, and even blue light. Its standout feature is its intense hydration, easily being the most moisturizing of the comparison lineup. However, the mist is a bit coarse, which can leave your face feeling wet or sticky, so be careful when applying this over makeup. If you’re struggling with severe dryness from pollen, or if you prefer a very glossy finish to your skin, this is the one for you.

● Kose’s Make Keep Mist EX (Fragrance Free)

Price: 80 milliliters (about 2.8 fluid ounces) for 1,430 yen

Type: Bi-phase (oil and water) mist

Moisturizing Power: 2/5

Mist Fineness: 5/5

The Make Keep Mist is well known for preventing makeup transfer, and now it has a fragrance-free version that also blocks pollen. Even though it has a bi-phase formula, it feels very light and refreshing, and most importantly, the mist is incredibly fine, so it’s very unlikely to ruin your makeup.

This is best for people who primarily want to keep their makeup in place but also want a little extra pollen protection. Another positive note is that the bottle is surprisingly large, so you can use it generously.

● Kose’s Sekkisei Clear Wellness

Price: 35 milliliters (about 1.2 fluid ounces) for 880 yen / 80 milliliters (about 2.8 fluid ounces) for 1,540 yen

Type: Mist

Moisturizing Power: 4/5

Mist Fineness: 2/5

This is a pollen barrier mist from Sekkisei’s sensitive skin line, being oil-free, so not sticky, but still providing a nice, gentle layer of moisture. Though, there are a couple of downsides, being that the mist is unexpectedly coarse, and while the round bottle is cute, it’s a little awkward to hold.

The mist helps balance the skin’s moisture, making it a good choice for when your skin is sensitive and stinging. If you find that heavy moisturizers cause hair or dust to stick to your face, which ends up causing even more irritation, you’ll like this gentle-feeling spray.

Mariko tends to switch between products, using D Program during the day when her skin starts to feel tingly and dry, and Ihada in bulk before leaving the house to prevent pollen from sticking in the first place. Though everyone’s preferences are different, if you have oily skin or wear heavy makeup, Mariko recommends the Make Keep Mist to be your best bet.

Until someone invents a product that stops pollen skin irritation once and for all, one of these five sprays, or a combination like what Mariko uses, might help alleviate some of your suffering.

