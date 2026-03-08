Enjoy a special experience at one of the best cherry blossom viewing spots in Tokyo.

If you’re looking for a place where you can sip on Starbucks while admiring the cherry blossoms in Japan, the Reserve Roastery Tokyo is an ideal destination. Set beside the Meguro River, one of Tokyo’s most popular hanami flower-viewing sites, this multi-storey building has expansive views from which to view the rows of cherry blossom trees that line the waterway, and this year it’ll be holding some special events that give you a front row seat to the beautiful blooms.

Up on the third floor, customers can pull up a chair at the Roastery Tokyo Sakura Terrace, with either the “Daytime Picnic Plan” or “Evening Bread and Drink Plan” available.

▼ For the daytime plan, customers will be able to enjoy picnic-style sandwich-based food made by the onsite Princi Italian bakery.

Some of the delicious treats in the picnic box include the Cornetti Sandwich with Prosciutto Cotto and Pecorino and Calzone with Seafood Genovese.

▼ Each set comes with either coffee or tea.

At night, the atmosphere on the terrace changes as the light of the illuminated cherry blossoms begin to glow at dusk, making for a magical evening.

This is when customers will enjoy a “bread and drink” style food menu, focusing on antipasti and bakery snacks.

In addition to coffee, the beverage lineup includes wine, beer, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. You can also choose a set that includes one drink or a free-flow, all-you-can-drink option.

As an added bonus, customers who choose the picnic plan will be provided with an “original picnic cushion” specially made for this event. Designed with comfort and ease of use in mind, the cushion packs away neatly in its own bag, and there’s also the option to receive a blanket for an extra fee.

The small roads beside the Meguro River are lined with stores that become a hive of activity during sakura season, and Starbucks is joining them this year with a special “Sakura Pop-Up Store“, located a short walk down the street from the Roastery. Open from 20 March to 10 April, this store will sell some exclusive beverages for takeout so you can enjoy them while casually strolling along the river and soaking up the festival-style atmosphere.

The drinks here are inspired by the Panache, a refreshing Italian beer cocktail, with two varieties available: one that combines beer with cold brew coffee and mixed berries, and one that combines beer with tea and mixed berries.

▼ Alcohol-free versions of each are also available

▼ You’ll also find Roastery-exclusive goods to tempt you in the store.

While the pop-up is free to enter during business hours from 12-7 p.m., the terrace seating up on the third floor of the Roastery is a paid event that requires advance reservations via TableCheck. The Picnic Plan costs 8,800 yen (US$55.88), or 10,800 yen for the blanket option, and is available at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. while the Bread and Drink Plan costs 9,700 yen (11,700 yen with a blanket), and is available at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Adding on an all-you-can drink option in the evening will bring the total price to 11,500 yen (13,500 yen with a blanket).

Like the pop-up store, the terrace plans are only available for a limited time, from 23 March to 10 April, which is perfectly timed for this year’s cherry blossom season.

Cafe information

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo / スターバックス リザーブ ロースタリー東京

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro-ku, Aobadai 2-19-23

東京都目黒区青葉台2丁目19-23

Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Website

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Oona on Twitter and Instagram for more information about restaurants, cafes and bars in Tokyo.