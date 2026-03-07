Exclusive drinks will make you feel like you’re biting into a choux cream pastry.

Starbucks is a leader in the world of dessert drinks, but its newest release looks set to raise the bar even further, with two drinks inspired by cream puffs, or “shu cream” (“choux creme”) as they’re known in Japanese.

Designed with the chain’s springtime theme of “Spring is the season for dreams to bloom” in mind, these two beverages are said to make you feel like you’re biting into a cream puff, which is a dream come true for pastry lovers.

While this is a Japan-first flavour, Starbucks says it was inspired by a beverage enjoyed every spring by its customers in Korea. The star of the Japan release is the Cream Puff Frappuccino, which combines vanilla-flavoured milk caramel sauce with a rich milk base and tops it all with a vanilla bean custard-flavoured whipped cream and crunchy choux pastry pieces. The mixture of custard and choux pastry is said to perfectly replicate the taste and texture of a cream puff, in a way that will “make your heart leap with the arrival of spring”.

Joining the Frappuccino is the Cream Puff Latte, which combines espresso and milk with vanilla-flavoured milk caramel sauce, creating a sweet and aromatic cream puff experience. The gentle sweetness of custard is said to pair well with the bittersweetness of the espresso, while the crunch of the cream puff pastry pieces creates a pleasant balance, “like a moment of warmth in the still-cold breeze”.

Starbucks wants its customers to enjoy a sense of their dreams expanding and soaring with every sip, and to help them with that, the chain is recommending several customisations.

▼ The Cream Puff Frappuccino with chocolate chips and chocolate sauce is said to bring out a luxurious, dessert-like taste, similar to an eclair.

The Cream Puff Latte with a change to two shots of Blonde Espresso (only available at some stores) adds lightly roasted coffee to the mix for a more mellow cream puff taste with a heightened coffee kick.

The Change to Almond Milk is recommended for both drinks, with the fragrant nutty aroma of almonds adding a slightly luxurious feel to the beverage, creating a flavour that’s reminiscent of a choux pastry topped with nuts.

While it’s perfectly fine to pay for your drinks at the counter, the chain is encouraging people to use its online Mobile Order & Pay system to ease congestion at stores, offering a 100-yen off eTicket to new users and those who haven’t used the service since December, which can be used on their next orders.

The eligible period for the campaign is 13 March to 20 April, which is also when the new drinks will be on the menu. The Cream Puff Frappuccino will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 687 yen (US$4.36) for takeout or 700 yen for dine-in, while the Cream Puff Latte will be sold hot or cold, in a Tall size for 609 yen for takeout and 620 yen for dine-in.

Source, images: Press release

