It’s so evolved, it’s hardly even a dumpling anymore.

A standard food item in Japanese convenience stores are the nikuman steamed Chinese meat-filled dumplings, as well as their derivative cousins such as pizza-man and curry-man. They’re all great and very filling for the price averaging between 100 and 200 yen.

But now, nationwide convenience store chain Family Mart seems to be really upping their game with the Golden Brown Bistro-man Gooey Cheese Curry Flavor (Kongari Bistro-man Doro-ri Cheese Curry Aji).

Its long name is actually rather fitting once you know everything going on inside one of these things. To start, there’s a curry flavored with 20 spices, four fruits, vegetables, and caramelized onions. This is then topped with a well-balanced blend of mozzarella, Gouda, and Parmesan cheeses.

“Topped” might sound odd, since dumplings usually only have fillings rather than toppings. The Golden Brown Bistro-man Gooey Cheese Curry Flavor, however, is an open-concept dumpling with a hole in the top for the contents to be exposed. This is expected to enhance the aroma and overall enjoyment of it.

You can probably also notice from the picture that rather than the very soft steamed bread of other curry-man dumplings, this bread has been baked for a golden brown color. The combination of baking and then steaming is also thought to give it a delectably chewy texture unlike any other dumpling.

It certainly looks worth trying out, and Family Mart is going to make that easier for everyone. By following their X (Twitter) account and reposting their promotional post, you’ll be entered to win a coupon for a free Golden Brown Bistro-man Gooey Cheese Curry Flavor. There are 40,000 coupons up for grabs, which means your chances of getting one are actually fairly good.

▼ To try your luck, follow this account and repost this post. Then click on the link by ③ and click on the yellow button on that website. A third-party app will ask to verify your repost and then tell you if you won or not.

And even if you can get a coupon, they’ll only be 156 yen ($1) each when they go on sale on 19 September. It’s sure to be a new step for a convenience store food that has already seen its fair share of new steps.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!