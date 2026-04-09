We find out if this ice cream has what it takes to make matcha lovers swoon.

Häagen-Dazs loves to cater to local tastes in Japan, and its latest release does just that, with a new Crispy Sandwich flavour called “The Green Tea“.

Released to honour the 25th anniversary of the Crispy Sandwich, this new flavour is said to deliver the bitterness of matcha and the sweetness of white chocolate in a luxurious way, and we were able to get an early taste of it ahead of the official 7 April release date.

The first thing we noticed about this frozen treat is just how beautiful it is, with the white chocolate-coated ice cream centre offset by a pale green wafer on either side.

The ice cream filling bulges out from the middle in an enticing manner, and when you bite into it, the whole thing crumbles into a mouthful of delicious flavour. The first thing to greet your tongue is the crispy wafer, followed by the crispy white chocolate coating, which swoops in quickly to envelop everything in a subtle sweetness.

▼ Then, the rich matcha ice cream takes centre stage, seducing you with its bitter earthiness, and an aroma of green tea that’s as intense as it is satisfying.

The harmony between each ingredient is impeccable, creating a divine level of complexity that only Häagen-Dazs knows how to perfect. With a deep aroma and rich taste, this is a green tea ice cream that’s sure to make matcha lovers swoon, and you can find it in stores around the country for a limited time, at a recommended retail price of 373 yen (US$2.34).

Photos ©SoraNews24

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