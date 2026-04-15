This event actually encourages the weather to rain on your parade in order to get the most out of it.

Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, which is largely outdoors, may not be the kind of place you think of visiting when the weather’s not looking too inviting out. However, there’s good reason to go this year on gloomy days thanks to a special event at the park’s Naruto & Boruto Ninja Village, an area where visitors can immerse themselves in scenery straight out of the Naruto and Boruto anime series and take an active role in completing “missions.”

This event, dubbed the May Rain Festival 2026 to be held from May 9 through July 23, is meant to coincide with Japan’s early summer rainy season. Visitors can enjoy taking especially artistic photos throughout Village locales such as at the Akatsuki hideout and in front of Hokage Rock, which, when shrouded in mist on rainy days, evoke an otherworldly mood perfect for recreating somber scenes of the anime.

▼ Don’t cry, Itachi–you don’t have to take a rain check on your plans after all!

Visitors on such days will also receive a free rainy day-exclusive sticker depicting a famous scene from the anime, as shown below.

Another special offering will be paper omikuji fortunes that unveil themselves when floating in water.

While this style of fortune isn’t unheard of in Japan, it’s relatively uncommon and is a fitting way to learn your future luck while the raindrops are falling outside.

Finally, last year’s hit Japanese-style umbrella illumination event will also be back, bigger and better than ever.

While you’re at it, make sure you check out the real-life replicas of the Fourth Hokage’s kunai weapon that you can bring home while you’re at the park as well.

Event information

Naruto & Boruto Ninja Village May Rain Festival 2026 / NARUTO ＆ BORUTO 忍里 五月雨祭２０２６

Address: Hyogo-ken, Awaji-shi, Kusumoto 2425-2

兵庫県淡路市楠本2425番2号

Duration: May 9-July 23

Open: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

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