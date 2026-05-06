The main dishes are already cheap to begin with–but the unlimited free side dishes could even be a meal by themselves!

Our Japanese-language reporter/resident musician Seiji Nakazawa has always loved a live music venue in the Koenji district of Tokyo called Muryoku Muzenji. Sadly, it plans to close its doors next month after 26 years in operation. The news made Seiji a bit wistful since the venue has been there ever since he moved to Tokyo.

Thinking about the space also made him think about the local neighborhood, which is an eclectic mix of retro vibes and different cultures blended into one. In particular, he had heard from our resident foodie reporter Mr. Sato that there were some authentic and reasonably priced Chinese restaurants as well. Mr. Sato lives not far off in Nakano and had eaten at one such place recently, a restaurant called Fukuryumon located right in front of Koenji Station. He had paid only 890 yen (US$5.67) for lunch and it had come with a number of free, unlimited buffet-style side dishes.

▼ Mr. Sato, purveyor of good deals and big food.

Seiji headed to Koenji at his first opportunity and quickly found the restaurant a little further down the street from the Yoshinoya at the station’s North Exit.

Photos of takeout bento and a lunch menu posted outside the storefront revealed a lineup of five Chinese-style dishes that largely appeal to the Japanese palate. Just as Mr. Sato had shared, the cheapest lunch sets cost only 890 yen and come with unlimited side buffet options: veggie salad, almond tofu, pig feet simmered in soy sauce, sauce yakisoba, Sichuan pickles/veggies, egg drop soup, and rice. Draft beer can also be added for a separate fee.

The pig feet seem to have star status as a separate large poster proclaimed their all-you-eat status for 0 additional yen.

Seiji stepped inside and sat down to eat. The lunch menu inside listed the same five options:

● 1. Chive and egg stir-fry (890 yen)

● 2. Chicken karaage (890 yen)

● 3. Options 1. and 2. combo (half/half) (990 yen)

● 4. Mapo noodles and steamed chicken (990 yen)

● 5. Set of fried gyoza and either chahan fried rice or ramen (990 yen)

He was in a fried chicken mood, so karaage it was. His meal arrived with five hefty pieces of chicken.

He added some of the unlimited sides to his table, and voilà! It was an impressive-looking spread indeed–and all to the incredibly reasonable tune of less than a 1,000-yen note.

Seiji quickly realized that some of the side dishes were quite filling in their own right, such as the pig feet and yakisoba, while others were much lighter.

He alternated bites of heavier and lighter dishes.

Honestly, the side dishes alone could make for a decent meal in and of themselves!

Seiji also made sure to leave a little room for the almond tofu as a sweet treat at the end of his meal. He couldn’t help but be impressed because while some shops just add syrup to create the sweetness, this shop infused the sweet flavor directly within the milk agar-agar itself, creating a uniform taste and texture.

As a heads up, customers are limited to only two servings of rice–but that should hardly be an issue since everyone is so fixated on the unlimited side dishes.

All in all, Seiji thinks that Fukuryumon offers an impressive spread of very reasonably priced Chinese-style dishes. The lunch menu with unlimited sides is also available over the weekend, which makes it a fantastic deal to keep in mind regardless of when you have business in the area–whether you’re there because you have a writing deadline to meet or to take part in the local awaodori tradition.

Restaurant information

Fukuryumon / 福龍門

Address: Tokyo-to, Suginami-ku, Koenji-kita 2-8-12

東京都杉並区高円寺北 2-8-12

Open: 11:30 a.m.-12 a.m. (lunch is from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

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