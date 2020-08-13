Get a glimpse of the Godzilla Museum, which pays homage to the giant monster’s legacy.

If you’re a Godzilla fan, you’re gonna want to put Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture on your travel list, because they’ve just opened the world’s first ever Godzilla museum. It’s part of the newest attraction at Awaji Island’s anime park Nijigen no Mori, known as “Godzilla Geigeki Sakusen ~Kokuritsu Godzilla Awaji-shima Kenkyuu Center~”, or “Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji ~National Awaji Institute of Godzilla Disaster~“.

The full attraction isn’t open yet, but it sounds like it will be a Godzilla fan’s dream. It’ll include a zip line where you get to participate in a careful exploration of a huge, frozen Godzilla by flying either into its mouth and through its body, or around it to observe its exterior. There will also be a shooting game, where you have to destroy the cells that flew off of the frozen Godzilla’s body to stop them from reproducing, a ten-minute informational film about the making of the Godzilla attraction at Nijigen no Mori, a museum, a shop, and Godzilla-themed food.

They haven’t announced when the whole attraction will open, but in anticipation of it, the museum is having an advanced opening. The main attraction of the museum is the dioramas of various scenes from different Godzilla movies, done in cooperation with the company in charge of the production of the movies, Toho. Among them you’ll find the old Godzilla suits and building sets used in the movies.

There will also be a room filled with around 80 different Godzilla figures, displays of props from Toho Co. Ltd.’s storehouse, and prototype models of the enemy monsters that have appeared in the movies over the years, so fans will definitely not want to miss it!

The facility includes a gift shop, where limited-edition goods, which you’ll only be able to find at Nijigen no Mori, will be available for sale. The park’s restaurant, Mori No Terrace, is also offering a special Godzilla menu, along with a craft workshop for children to make a Godzilla-decorated version of Awaji Island’s traditional “fukimodoshi”, which is like a party blower.

Everyone who visits the museum will get a free Godzilla clear file, as well, so there’re plenty of reasons for Godzilla fans to stop by. Admission to the museum is 1,000 yen (US$9.38) for adults and 800 yen for children, and the children’s ticket includes the fukimodoshi workshop. However, the advanced opening–including the museum, shop, menu, and workshop–is happening now, but will only continue until August 31, and then will stay closed until the rest of the attraction is open.

If you aren’t able to make it by August 31, though, don’t worry! The whole attraction will hopefully be open soon afterwards, and in the meantime you can always satiate your need for all things Godzilla at the Godzilla Store!

Park information

Nijigen no Mori / ニジゲンノモリ

Hyogo Prefecture Awaji City Kusumoto 2425-2

兵庫県淡路市楠本2425番2号

Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices and hours differ for each attraction; please check the website for specific details.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

