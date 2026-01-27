The Fourth Hokage’s Flying Thunder God Kunai could be yours.

Though it partners with some of Japan’s most popular entertainment franchises, Nijigen no Mori is a little different from your run-of-the-mill theme park. Located on the island of Awajishima in Hyogo Prefecture, Nijigen no Mori is less interested in character meet-and-greets or parades and more focused on letting you take an active role within the fantasy worlds it recreates, such as going on a mission for its Godzilla research center or solving mysteries within a Dragon Quest town. That goes for its Naruto-themed Naurto & Boruto Ninja Village (Shinobi-zato) section too, in which aspiring shinobi face challenges to their wits and physique with a combination of puzzles to solve and obstacle courses to clear.

It’s safe to say that anyone heading to the Naruto village has at one time or another daydreamed about becoming the newest Hokage, and now visitors can go home with a symbol of the fourth heroic ninja to hold that title.

Nijigen no Mori has just started offering a special premium ticket that, along with admission to the park, grants you one of the kunai wielded by Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, as well as Naruto’s father and Boruto’s grandfather. Unlike a standard, single-blade kunai, the Flying Thunder God Kunai are sort of like little throwing tridents, and the real-world recreation that Nijigen no Mori is offering has the same kanji characters written on its hilt as the anime/manga version.

Nijigen no Mori doesn’t mention the material used, but given that tickets for the Naruto and Boruto Ninja Village start at 3,300 yen (US$21) and that the Ninja Village Premium Ticket with Minato’s Kunai is 50,000 yen, it seems like a safe bet that the kunai is an actual metallic piece, not plastic, and that the box it comes in is genuine wood too. Given the legal problems caused by Harry Potter’s Sword of Gryffindor in Japan, however, it’s also safe to assume that the kunai’s edges and tips are dulled.

The premium ticket can be purchased through the Nijigen no Mori website here.

