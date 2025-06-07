Experience the pitter-patter of raindrops like Totoro in the forest.

June and early July are the rainiest times in Japan, when continual days of grey skies tend to dampen the mood as much as they do the streets. There’s a way to make the cloudy days a little more bright, though, thanks to a trio of umbrellas from Studio Ghibli, which have been restocked just in time for the rainy season.

The first umbrella bringing a smile to our faces is dedicated to Howl’s Moving Castle, with a design called “Hoshi no Ko” (“Star Children”), in reference to the magical beings that appear throughout the film.

You can summon the shooting stars like Madame Suliman every time you open the umbrella.

The umbrella comes with a matching case so you can easily pop it into your bag while it’s not in use.

The next design is “Full of Flowers”, featuring Jiji and his lookalike offspring from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The cute cats adorn the matching ivory-coloured case.

The final design in the lineup is “Running Race“, featuring characters from My Neighbour Totoro.

Totoro is pictured holding an umbrella, like some sort of Ghibli-style inception, with Soot Sprites and the Small and Medium Totoro nearby.

The Catbus can be seen racing along the edge of the umbrella, towards its forest friends.

▼ The black-and-white colourway gives this design an elegant look.

The umbrellas are a charming way to stay dry during the rainy season while adding some much-needed fun and excitement to dreary days. Available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), each umbrella is priced at 5,940 yen (US$41.51).

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

