No doorbell rung, one face slapped.

Sometimes, in his idle moments at home alone, a guy living by himself might think “Ya know, it’d be nice to have a girl here.” And if that happened to be the sentiment running through the mind of a 29-year-old man in Kagoshima City on Wednesday morning, the last day of Japan’s Golden Week holiday this year, then his yearnings were answered when a woman suddenly appeared in his house.

However, this woman was not a magical goddess sent to reward him for his pure heart, nor was it a childhood friend seeking to fulfil a promise they’d made to each other in elementary school, the spirit of the house’s previous occupant, or any other of the scenarios romantic comedy anime would lead us to expect. As a matter of fact, the man and the woman had never met before this unexpected encounter in his home at around 6:10 a.m., and while it’s definitely weird to just let yourself into the home of a complete stranger, what the woman did next was even stranger, as she slapped him in the face.

“There’s a woman I don’t know inside my house,” said the man as he placed a call to Japan’s 110 emergency police response number following the slapping. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 54-year-old woman, herself a resident of Kagoshima City as well, still inside the man’s house. When questioned on the scene, she admitted “There is no mistake that I slapped him.” Though the blow to the man’s face was not powerful enough to require medical treatment, the woman was still placed under arrest on charges of assault.

The woman made no attempt to steal anything from inside the house, so it appears she really was there just to slap a dude, though the police are still investigating just why she’d want to do that. With no immediately obvious signs of forced entry, investigators are also trying to determine how she gained entry into the man’s home. Though the police have made no comment yet as to whether it was the case in this incident, it’s not incredibly uncommon for people living in Japan to leave their front doors unlocked if they feel like their home is in a safe neighborhood. But even in a country with very low crime rates, weird stuff can, and does, happen, so taking the time to lock your door is usually an effective way of keeping strangers out of your home and their palm off your face.

Source: TBS News Dig via Livedoor News/MBC Minami Nihon Hoso via Hachima Kiko, Kagoshima Yomiuri TV

Top image: Pakutaso

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