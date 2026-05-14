Kabuki adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki Ghibli anime opens in Tokyo this summer.

Princess Mononoke is one of the most celebrated anime films of all times, and with every frame bursting with Studio Ghibli’s distinct animation artistry, it’s hard enough to imagine what it would look like in live action, let alone as a kabuki play. That’s exactly what we’re getting, though, with the stage adaptation set to open in Tokyo this summer, and now we’ve got our first look at the main cast in costume.

The production team has released a video preview that opens with actor Dango Ichikawa declaring “My name is Ashitaka” as he notches and arrow and draws back the string of the wandering prince’s bow.

He’s followed by a silent introduction of Kazutaro Nakamura as San, the monster princess herself.

As a complex tale of various factions searching for ways to survive, sometimes at each other’s expense, Princess Mononoke doesn’t have a traditional, clean-cut villain. Within the central conflict of the forest denizens versus the humans, though, the latter group is led by Lady Eboshi, who’ll be played by Manju Nakamura.

Given its feudal Japan setting, Princess Mononoke’s characters’ outfits make for an easier adaptation into kabuki costumes than, say the wardrobes of My Neighbor Totoro or Kiki’s Delivery Service would. Still, the designers have added touches of ornate flair here and there. Kabuki does, after all, have a tradition of bold aesthetics, and the costumes need to have a level of visual impact that can reach far past just the front row of the audience.

▼ Kabuki San’s skirt, for example, gets extra feathery elements that aren’t present in the anime design.

The Princess Mononoke kabuki play is scheduled to run from July 3 to August 23 at Tokyo’s Shinbashi Enbujo Theater. Tickets for most of the performances won’t be on sale until May 25, but there are a pair for which reservations can be made now too.

Related: Princess Mononoke kabuki play official website

Source: Princess Mononoke kabuki play official website via Anime News Network/Joanna Cayanan

Top image: Princess Mononoke kabuki play official website

Insert images: YouTube/松竹チャンネル/SHOCHIKUch, Princess Mononoke kabuki play official website, Studio Ghibli

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