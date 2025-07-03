Beat the heat by ordering some delectable products from Japan’s northernmost island using the Famima Online service.

For those who can’t get enough of the convenience of Japanese convenience stores, the Family Mart chain is adding to the fun with Family Mart Online (“Famima Online”). This service gives access to exclusive goods that can only be ordered online and picked up at your local Family Mart store location, of which there are 16,300 store locations nationwide.

One of Famima Online’s ongoing campaigns is giving people access to regional foods and famous local products from throughout Japan. The current theme, lasting from June 10 through July 7, is Hokkaido. As you can probably imagine, it comes with plenty of choices of tasty treats from up north as detailed below. Products that are part of the campaign were selected by the National Federation of Agricultural Co-operative Associations–known as Zen-Oh for short–as well as by Famima Online representatives.

Omakase Vegetable Set (7,199 yen [US$50.15])

For this set, Hokkaido-based company Kururu no Mori is providing a selection of 10-12 fresh and seasonal fresh vegetables delivered in refrigerated packaging. As it’s an “omakase,” or “leave it up to us” package, the specific contents may vary slightly from shipment to shipment.

Assortment of northern pickled fish (5,866 yen)

What better way to cool down than with some Hokkaido fish? This set comes with four kinds of pickled fish:

● Salmon pickled with salted koji rice

● Salmon pickled with green onions and miso

● Cod pickled with salted koji rice

● Mackerel pickled with green onions and miso

Kabocha snow pudding (Six jars for 6,333 yen)

This Japanese-pudding from Kafukudo Kitchen is made using the uncommon Yukigesho (“snow blanket”) kabocha squash from Assabu, Hokkaido. The squash is sieved twice to result in a luxuriously smooth texture. Impressively, it won the top prize at the 32nd Hokkaido Processed Food Contest.

Furano Melon (5,533 yen per melon)

Hokkaido is known for melons, and this refreshingly sweet, deep orange variety from the city of Furano doesn’t disappoint. Its flavor is said to be exquisite due to the perfect temperatures where it’s grown.

Assorted cheeses (6,645 yen)

Dairy products are also Hokkaido’s jam, and this selection of four varieties, courtesy of producer Toit Vert, is the perfect way to say thank you to the northern cows. The set comes with blue cheese, cream cheese, white blue cheese, and Camembert cheese.

The one potential hurdle to using Famima Online is that it requires you to use Family Mart’s FamiPay app for ordering and the website for Famima Online doesn’t appear to be accessible from certain locations outside of Japan. If you’re in the country and have the app, though, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this easy way to sample the best of what Hokkaido has to offer.

Source, images: PR Times

[ Read in Japanese ]