Player 2 ready.

Sidekicks don’t get more reliable than Luigi, and I say that because he’s one of the few that could easily murder the franchise’s main character and assume their identity without a lot of people being any the wiser. In fact, I think the Luigi’s Mansion series is an alternate timeline where he actually did that and ended up in a Silent Hill-style hell in which he must confront his past sins.

But my fan fiction aside, convenience store Family Mart is set to honor Mario’s little brother starting 20 August with an array of Luigi-themed goods and prizes across Japan. It stands to reason too, since Luigi and Family Mart both share the same color palette of green, blue, and white.

Green is also the main theme of this campaign’s centerpiece products, starting with the Luigi’s Green Vegetable Sandwich for 350 yen (US$2.40). It’s a diagonally sliced sandwich filled with boiled chicken, boiled egg, little bits of broccoli, egg salad, and lettuce. Honestly, there are not so many vegetables in that Vegetable Sandwich, which is just the way I like them!

For the Luigi fan who prefers hot foods, there’s the Luigi’s Screamingly Spicy Green Curry Flavor Ramen for 228 yen. This instant ramen has bits of chicken, spinach, and cabbage and its spiciness is inspired by the terror he experiences in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, a sticker of which is included in each cup.

Also, by purchasing a Luigi’s Green Vegetable Sandwich or other sandwich, burger, or applicable bread-utilizing food and showing the Family Mart FamiPay app, you get one stamp, with the number of stamps you collect making you eligible to win prizes. If you get two stamps, you could be one of 100 recipients of 500 FamiMa Points worth 500 yen for shopping at Family Mart. Get four stamps and you might just be one of 20 lucky winners of a Luigi soup container.

Collecting eight stamps can enter you to win one of five Luigi suitcases, so you can share your love of Luigi as you travel the globe.

▼ I’m wondering if a Luigi suitcase would be more or less likely to be stolen…

And even if sandwiches aren’t your thing, there are other ways to win Luigi swag too. Just buying a small bottle of Tully’s Black Coffee or Suntory Vitamin Water will score you one of four Luigi keychains, just like that!

Not only that but from 27 August, buying two specially marked instant noodles or snacks will earn you one of four Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD file folders.

And from 5 September, the prize switches to Luigi stickers, each covering a different game he’s appeared in.

What? You want even more ways to win? Boy, you’re greedy, but all right! If you also show the FamiPay app while buying just one of these specially marked items, you will get one stamp good for a completely different Luigi contest.

A hundred prizes of 500 FamiMa Points is again up for grabs for two stamps, but this time four stamps will give you a chance to win one of 20 sets of two Luigi plates.

And a collection of eight stamps can enter you to win one of five Luigi blankets.

Not only that, but by simply going to a Family Mart and doing a GPS check-in on your My Nintendo app, you get an exclusive Luigi wallpaper for free.

Oh? You still want more? Ugh, I’m getting a little tired of this, but all right! If you decide to buy a download card for the game Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD from Family Mart and register it on the contest website, you can win one of 100 plush toy sets of Luigi and Polterpup.

It certainly looks like Family Mart is going all out for their brother in color, so check out a store near you for a rare chance to see Luigi in the spotlight by himself and maybe pick up some of their kickass mint chocolate stuff while you’re at it.

Source, images: PR Times

