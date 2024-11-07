Limited-edition drink joins a new series of Merry beverages for the holiday season.

With branches in every prefecture, and sometimes multiple outlets in a single shopping mall, Japan isn’t short of Starbucks stores. However, if you still find yourself more than a few kilometres away from a branch, you can always pop into a supermarket or convenience store for a taste of Starbucks, thanks to the chain’s “chilled cup” range, which was first introduced to the market in 2005.

▼ Some of the most popular chilled cups include last month’s Pumpkin Spice Latte…

▼ …and the annual sakura cherry blossom release.

This month, Starbucks fans will want to make a beeline for Family Mart, because this convenience store chain will be blessed with its very own exclusive chilled cup, called “Creamy White Chocolate“.

Unavailable anywhere else, this drink is said to be inspired by a white winter, with careful attention given to creating the whitest hue possible. The rich, melted white chocolate flavour is enhanced by the creaminess of milk and finished with the sweet scent of vanilla pudding.

While this particular chilled cup will only be available at Family Mart stores, Starbucks is releasing another variety with a much wider distribution.

▼ The Starbucks Macadamia Chocolat Merry Latte

Macadamia is the taste of this year’s holiday season at Starbucks, as the current limited-edition Frappuccino flavour is Macadamia White Snow Chocolate. This chilled cup captures the taste of that Frappuccino in ready-made form, with a sweet, rich flavour packaged up in four different cup designs.

This creamy, nutty latte is said to pair well with party sweets and foods commonly served during the holiday season. The cups themselves serve to brighten any table with their gold accents and festive motifs that include sparkling lights, stars and ornaments.

The Family Mart-exclusive chilled cup is set to retail for 230 yen (US$1.51) and will be in stores for a limited time from 12 November. The Macadamia Chocolat Merry Lattes will retail for 219 yen and be available at convenience stores nationwide from 5 November, followed by supermarkets from 12 November.

Source, images: Press release

