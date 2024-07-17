We sampled the chilly treat to see if it’s worthy of Morinaga’s longtime best-selling yogurt.

With Starbucks Japan’s summertime Frappuccino releases typically stealing the show, it can be easy to forget that there are plenty of other refreshing drinks out there to beat the heat of the season. For instance, if you’re in the mood for something less fruity and more, say, lactic acid-y, you may want to steer clear of the coffee shop and make a beeline into your local Family Mart instead.

On July 9, the convenience store chain began selling the Aloe Yogurt Frappe as part of its Famima Cafe line at locations across Japan. The drink celebrates the 30th anniversary of Morinaga’s popular aloe-flavored yogurt, which has been a staple of convenience stores and supermarkets in Japan ever since its debut in 1994.

▼ Family Mart’s Aloe Yogurt Frappe (350 yen/US$2.21)

Family Mart describes the frappe as consisting of two swirled layers–yogurt ice and yogurt cream–with small chunks of springy aloe throughout. We were curious to see if it does justice to the standard aloe yogurt, so we popped out to Family Mart to buy a cup.

The verdict? It’s a faithful replication of Morinaga’s aloe yogurt in chilled drink form!

Actually, it’s a little uncanny how well its essence manages to stay the same. The frappe was creamy with a moderate sweetness also pierced by the sourness of lactic acid. Better yet, due to the yogurt ice, the drink didn’t lose its flavor even as the ice melted. The bits of aloe also added a fun texture to the mix.

All in all, the frappe’s aftertaste is solidly refreshing and is a perfect treat for anyone on the way home from work or after a hot bath. And if that’s still not exactly what you’re craving, you may want to check out the sake milkshake at Mos Burger for something a little bit different.

Reference: Family Mart

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]