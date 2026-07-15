Taste-testing a unique mix of two things Japan loves, but may or may not be meant to be enjoyed together.

In Japan, pudding, or “purin” as it’s called locally, isn’t just a dessert. It’s also a flavor, denoting the strong eggy sweetness specific to custard pudding. While you can find puddings with additional flavors such as matcha or strawberry, many Japanese sweets fans are of the opinion that the baseline purin flavor is the best way to enjoy the treat, so it’s kind of a bold move by Japanese confectioner Meito to go pouring a bunch of Calpis into their purin.

Depending on what part of the world you’re from, you might be more familiar with Calpis under its export-market name Calpico, which is less likely to elicit snickers from English-speakers. Calpis is a beloved brand of yogurt-like probiotic milk beverage, sweet and lightly creamy (though still liquidy in consistency) with just a touch of tanginess to its aftertaste.

Calpis is especially popular in the summer, which is why Meito is now offering a new Calpis pudding as part of its Meito Nameraka Purin line. Borrowing the blue polkadot motif Calpis has been using on its drink labels for decades, the Meito Nameraka Pudding with Calpis Sauce is available at grocery stores and convenience stores, and we received a few cups from Meito to try.

Our taste-tester Natsuki Gojo peeled off the top, and at first glance it didn’t look all that different from regular purin. The color was closer to white than the pale yellow of most standard puddings in Japan, but not shockingly so.

But it took just one bite for Natuski to learn how different the flavor is.

Instead of a rich egg flavor, the major sensation that fired up Natsuki’s taste receptors was Calpis’ unique blend of sweet and sour notes. Whereas a typical cup of purin lends itself to a decadently relaxing snack session, the Calpis pudding is sharply refreshing, and maybe even a little invigorating. That feeling only gets stronger as you make your way to the bottom of the cup since, although it’s hard to see in photos on account of being the same color as the pudding itself, a large amount of the Calpis sauce pools at the bottom of the container.

So is Calpis purin better than regular purin? That’s a hard question to answer, since they’re really trying to provide two different feelings. If you’re intensely craving a traditional purin eating experience, the less pronounced sweetness, and also the lack of caramel sauce (the standard pudding accompaniment in Japan), might leave you wanting something more from this alternate version. On the other hand, if you’re a Calpis fan, Natsuki can’t recommend the Calpis purin strongly enough, especially on a hot summer day. Plus, with it being priced at 145 yen (US$0.90), about what a bottle of Calpis will run you at a convenience store, it’s an easy way to swap out one of Japan’s favorite summer drinks for an edible version that tastes great too.

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