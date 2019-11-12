These simple but clever designs are sure to enchant not only the children but the grown-ups as well.
Twitter user @kusabanaasobi (whose handle means ‘plant play’ or ‘flowering plant fun’) has a penchant for combining nature and origami. In fact, she even has a book to her name on the very topic:
こんなかわいい自然の工作の数々を、写真でわかりやすく掲載した本『作ってびっくり！かわいい草花あそび』は好評発売中🌷
早くも重版決定しました！ ぜひチェックしてくださいね🍀
photo-con.net/SHOP/080-1.html
#知育… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
日本写真企画 (@shashin_kikaku) June 27, 2019
While all manner of plants and flowers are her medium of choice, she seems especially fond of folding leaves–and now that autumn’s well underway in Japan, what better way to celebrate the gorgeous fall foliage? Furthermore, all of her creations are fairly basic and require nothing more than your hands as tools (with perhaps the occasional scissor snip for precision), making these origami designs a perfect way to pass the time when you find yourself waiting outside with a few minutes to spare.
The following are three of @kusabanaasobi’s most recent posts with handy how-to videos that even the little ones can follow.
Butterflies made from ginkgo leaves:
秋らしくなってきました🍂
サクラもイチョウも色づいてきましたので、落ち葉の草花あそびを紹介させていただきます。
まずは、イチョウの蝶です。
柄の長い葉を使います。簡単なので、ぜひ作ってほしいです。 https://t.co/ubesitQabh—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 03, 2019
“It finally feels like autumn. The cherry and ginkgo trees have now changed colors, so I’d like to introduce a way to play with the fallen leaves. First, here’s a ginkgo butterfly. You should use a leaf with a long stem. It’s quite simple, so please give it a try.”
In a later post, she shared a tip to look for leaves with long, thick stems that have fallen within the past day so that they’re not yet brittle.
Heart cards made from cherry tree leaves:
サクラの葉のハートのカード♥️です。
表と裏の色の違いをつかっています。
葉脈に沿うようにハートの下側から切り始め、最後は真ん中の葉脈を残して、ハートを回転させています。
葉っぱの真ん中にハートを作ってもいいですし、下に作ると動画… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 03, 2019
“Next let’s make a heart card out of a cherry tree leaf. It will make use of the different colors on the front and back side of the leaf. Gently tear a heart shape beginning at the bottom of the heart alongside the leaf’s veins, leaving the top center of the heart attached. Rotate it side to side a few times. You can certainly make the heart in the center of the leaf, but if you make it near the bottom then it will really grab your attention when you open the leaf like in the video.”
Candles made from cherry tree leaves:
サクラの葉のロウソクです。
こちらも表裏の色の違いを活かしています。
お子さんにフーっと息を吹きかけてもらってから、炎を引っ張って取ると、火が消えたみたいになります。
お誕生日ごっこ🎂とかどうでしょうか…^ ^
ハートカードもロウ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 03, 2019
“Finally, here’s a cherry tree leaf candle. We’re going to make use of the different colored sides again. If you let a child blow on it, then pull down on the flame, it will look like the fire was extinguished. It’s perfect for birthday parties…You can make both the heart card and the candle using dogwood leaves as well.”
Here are six more cute and slightly more complicated-looking completed creations that @kusabanaasobi has recently shared on her page.
Roses made from cherry tree leaves:
桜の落ち葉でバラを作りました🌹
公園でヒマラヤスギの松ぼっくり、シダーローズを見つけて、バラが作りたくなったのでした。
落ち葉が乾燥していて破れてしまい作りにくかったのですが、なんとかできました。
葉をまとめて縛っているのも桜の葉… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 10, 2019
Red dragonflies made from Japanese maple leaves:
モミジ赤トンボです。
作り方は次に投稿します。 https://t.co/S8utoMdhp3—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 08, 2019
Gobies made from Chinese tallow leaves:
ナンキンハゼの葉と実のハゼです。
ナンキンハゼも街路樹として見かけます。
ナンキンハゼの実は外側が白くて中が黒いのでコンクリートなどで擦ると目👀のようになります。
葉は赤く美しく紅葉します。
ヒゲの生えているのは某人気ドリルのキャ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 08, 2019
Sparrows made from sweetgum leaves:
🆕モミジバフウの葉で雀を作りました。
星形の葉の真ん中の出っ張りが雀の頭っぽかったので、左右を翼に、下の二枚を尾羽にしました。葉の形や葉脈を目安に折り、長くてしなやかな茎で結んでいます。
手のひらに三羽も雀を載せるとなんだか嬉しい… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 05, 2019
Reindeer made from Oriental plane tree leaves:
スズカケノキの葉のトナカイです。
スズカケノキは大きな公園などに植えられています。
ハサミを使うと綺麗にできるのできます。
トナカイにあった葉の選び方などちょっと難しいですが、こんなこともできるという参考に…
作り方は次に投稿しま… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 08, 2019
Santa made from cherry tree leaves:
たくさんの方にイチョウの蝶を見ていただきました。とても嬉しいです。ありがとうございますm(_ _)m♡
落ち葉の草花あそびはまだまだあります。
サクラの葉のサンタさんです。
色鉛筆の進化系です。
作り方動画は次に投稿します。 https://t.co/jCHljjFfhO—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 06, 2019
Finally, here’s the overall winner in the creativity category.
Sushi made from cherry tree leaves:
🆕サクラの落ち葉でお寿司を作りました🍣
裏が白っぽくて大きな葉を巻いてシャリを作りネタを乗せました。
サーモン、卵、煮穴子、エビ、イクラの軍艦巻きです。作り方の写真はマグロです。
次男の予防接種の待ち時間に作ったので少々雑ですが、… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
inori (@kusabanaasobi) November 02, 2019
What a fantastical, resourceful way of using nature’s gifts! The shrimp and tamago (egg) sushi pieces look particularly appetizing. Be sure to try out one of @kusabanaasobi’s original origami designs the next time you pick up a colorful leaf in passing.
Source: Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
Featured image: Twitter/@kusabanaasobi
