Not competing for batting averages or home runs, but likes on Instagram.
In a country where baseball is huge, no team is bigger than Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants. The Giants are so well-known and respected they often draw parallels with the New York Yankees, acquiring top players with ease and needing very little promotion.
That’s not to say they’re not active when it comes to publicity stunts, though, as their latest marketing drive sees seven of their players crossdressing on Instagram, as part of a fan event project called “Giants Fan Festa 2019 supported by DAZN“, which is due to be held at Tokyo Dome, their home stadium, on 23 November.
Dubbed “Giants Beauty One“, the beauty contest has the players competing for likes on Instagram, to see who will be crowned the most popular, and to really get everyone’s attention, the team won’t be officially revealing the player behind each female visage until the Tokyo Dome event.
Fans will be able to spot their favourite players, though, who have been transformed with the help of professional makeup, hair and fashion stylists to become a variety of characters, including a sexy Playboy Bunny…
View this post on Instagram
ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 supported by DAZNスペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 エントリーNo.7 テーマ「ビッグラビット～ウケ狙い?! 優勝狙いやー!」 本人によるアピールポイント 「ゆで卵のようなお肌❤️」 企画スタッフより 本人はウケ狙いで選択したかもしれないバニーガールだが、想像以上にキュートでセクシーな仕上がり。ポーズや表情も愛嬌たっぷり❤️ この美女が一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思った方は「いいね!」をお願いします❗ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
▼ A career woman…
View this post on Instagram
ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 supported by DAZNスペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 エントリーNo.5 テーマ「こら! 会議始まるよ! ～優しげキャリアウーマン～」 本人によるアピールポイント 「スカーフと眼鏡で仕事の出来る女性を演出しました」 企画スタッフより 眼鏡や手帳といった小物を使って知的でクールなキャリアウーマンっぽさを演出しながらも、にじみ出る選手本人の優しげな雰囲気が魅力❤️ この美女が一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思った方は「いいね!」をお願いします❗ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
▼ An actress with a sharp, cool style…
View this post on Instagram
ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 supported by DAZNスペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 エントリーNo.2 テーマ「美人女優～言葉はいらない。クールな笑顔で狙い撃ち～」 本人によるアピールポイント 「ハットと首元のファーでかっこよさも出しました」 企画スタッフより 求めに応じてポーズや表情を自在に変える姿はまさに女優。スタッフに「北川景子さんに見える」と言わしめるほどの“撮られる天才”❤️ この美女が一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思った方は「いいね!」をお願いします❗ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
▼ A young woman bundled up for an Omotesando Christmas date…
View this post on Instagram
ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 supported by DAZNスペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 エントリーNo.３ テーマ「楽しみすぎて早く着きすぎちゃった～表参道クリスマスデート～」 本人によるアピールポイント 「肌のツヤを見てください!」 企画スタッフより 顔が小さく丸みがあるため、瑞々しいかわいらしさが自然に出てきた。撮影現場ではスタッフから「長澤まさみさんに似てる」の声も❤️ この美女が一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思った方は「いいね!」をお願いします❗ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
▼ A “cute and pretty woman” with particularly stunning eyes…
View this post on Instagram
ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 supported by DAZNスペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 エントリーNo.6 テーマ →キレカワ女子～男子に広角アピール、長打あり!～ 本人によるアピールポイント 「キラキラの目を見てください!」 企画スタッフより もともと整った顔立ちに甘えず、リップの色から髪型のアレンジ、写真の選択・加工まで自ら意見を出して美しさを追求した究極の1枚❤️ この美女が一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思った方は「いいね!」をお願いします❗ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
▼ A beauty with a fan and a Cheongsam dress…
View this post on Instagram
#ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 スペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 エントリーNo.4 テーマ「たくましさは扇子で隠して～ビューティーチャイナに大変身」 本人によるアピールポイント 「アイメイクとドレスの色を合わせました」 企画スタッフより 衣装だけではカンフーの達人にしか見えなかったのに、メイクとアクセサリーで一転かわいいチャイナガールに。「土屋太鳳ちゃんみたい」の声も❤️ この美女が一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思った方は「いいね!」をお願いします❗ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
▼ And a woman in a yukata at a summer festival “who only has eyes for you”.
View this post on Instagram
ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 supported by DAZNスペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 エントリーNo.1 テーマ「夏祭り。あなただけに見せる私」 本人によるアピールポイント 「清楚な和服美人を目指しました」 企画スタッフより 清楚かつ可憐。撮影スタッフからため息が漏れるほどの仕上がり。このおすまし顔も良いが、無自覚にこぼす笑顔の破壊力は抜群❤️ この美女が一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思った方は「いいね!」をお願いします❗ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
As an added treat for fans, there’s also a short video showing what went on behind the scenes of the photo shoot.
View this post on Instagram
ジャイアンツ・ファンフェスタ2019 supported by DAZNスペシャル企画 【GIANTS BEAUTY ONE GP（#GBOG）】 ふだんは汗にまみれて野球に明け暮れるG戦士7人がプロのメイク、スタイリスト、カメラマンの力で“美女”に大変身‼️ この後順次アップされる7人のうち、フォロワーの皆さまが一番かわいい、素敵、キレイだと思う写真に「いいね!」をお願いします。どうしても一人に絞り切れないという方は複数選んでいただいてもOKです。 「いいね!」数のカウントはファンフェスタ当日の23日午後2時30分に行います。 変身したG戦士が誰なのかは、ファンフェスタで明らかに❤️ #巨人 #ジャイアンツ #giants #ジャイアンツファンフェスタ2019
A quick look at the current tallies shows the “cute and pretty woman with particularly stunning eyes” — whom many believe is Shingo Ishikawa, aka “Dynamite Shingo” — is currently in the lead, with 35,200 likes at time of writing. In second place is the Playboy Bunny, with 18,900 likes, followed by the career woman (17,900 likes), the woman in yukata (15,900 likes), the woman in the Cheongsam (15,000 likes), the actress (14,200 likes) and the woman on a Christmas date in Omotesando (13,500 likes).
With each entrant receiving over 13,000 likes, the campaign has been incredibly successful in catching everyone’s attention and increasing fan engagement. And with everyone now gushing over the beauty of the team’s players, it’s a very different scene from four years ago, when everyone was obsessed with the wife of Miles Mikolas, the U.S. baseball player who played for the Giants in 2015.
Source: Net Lab
Featured image: Instagram/yomiuri.giants
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply