Wrap your hands around a polar bear this festive season.

No matter what country you live in, the end of the year is always a good time to visit Starbucks. In Japan, we’ve been drinking from Santa boots and enjoying the limited-edition Holiday Season drinkware range, all of which we thought was amazing…until we saw what Starbucks’ fans in Taiwan were getting for Christmas this year.

Over in Taiwan, they’re being treated to a range of limited-edition goods that pay homage to the polar bear. With festive hues and cute embellishments, this is a range we wish we could get our hands on!

First up is a festive mug shaped like a polar bear wearing a red scarf that doubles as a handle.

There’s also an adorable polar bear tumbler, which comes in a matte green snowflake-flecked finish, with a red “Santa cap” handle.

Then there’s a double-walled polar bear glass, which is just begging to be filled with white milk or a milky coffee to bring the bear inside to life.

For those wanting to dine with a polar bear, this plate and mug set will get you through the holiday season.

Each mug has been specially designed with unique expressions on each bear making it difficult to choose just one to take home.

▼ Looking at the entire range of goods on offer makes the choice even more difficult.

The unique Starbucks collection has us wishing we had more yen to spend on a trip to Taiwan to pick up everything in the range. We’ll just have to make do with the Japanese collection for now, and make a note on the calendar to fly over to Taiwan next year with the beautiful flight attendants on EVA Air.

