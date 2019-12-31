Characters from Pokémon and Fate Grand Order rank as some of the most impressive this year.

It’s that time of year again, when cosplayers brave the cold to join the otaku migration to Comiket, Japan’s largest biannual indie manga, anime, game, and cosplay convention.

We headed out to the venue at Tokyo Big Sight to see the amazing cosplay costumes in person, and when we arrived on the opening day of the convention on 28 December, we found some of the world’s best known characters in attendance.

With 190,000 participants on the first day alone, Winter Comiket opened to a beautiful day of fine weather, which put both attendees and all the 1,608 male and 4,406 female cosplayers in a bright and cheery mood during the event.

So let’s get to it and take a look at some of the most impressive cosplayers from day one of the convention, starting with a gang from popular Japanese manga and anime series Crayon Shin-chan.

▼ Saitama Crimson Scorpions from Crayon Shin-chan | Cosplayers: @moon__usako, @asahinamitsuki, @aaachan904h

▼ Sitonai from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @hanyan_nyan

▼ Takao from Azur Lane | Cosplayer: @0imopotato

▼ Jeanne d’Arc (Alter Santa Lily) from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @Sinapusugo

▼ Maki Nishikino from Love Live! | Cosplayer: @love_ruri

▼ Bikara from Granblue Fantasy | Cosplayer: @mmooii95

▼ A maid (original costume) | Cosplayer: @nanao1124a

▼ Aqua from KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! | Cosplayer: @kyn_em

▼ Nina and Alexander from Fullmetal Alchemist | Cosplayer: @kyoko_peropero

▼ Mayuzumi Fuyuko from The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors | Cosplayer: @jntolu

▼ Serizawa Asahi from The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors | Cosplayer: @ume_bamboo

▼ Marnie from Pokémon Sword and Shield | Cosplayer: @rosy_lululu

▼ Tanya Degurechaff from The Saga of Tanya the Evil | Cosplayer: @cos_Kirino

So there you have it, the fantastic cosplayers from day one of Winter Comiket 2019! With three more days of the convention to come, we’ll have more cosplay photo collections for you shortly. Until then, feel free to keep warm by cozying up to the lovely cosplayers from Summer Comiket earlier this year!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

