Warm up with characters from some of Japan’s most popular manga, anime and video games.

Hot on the heels of our cosplay photo collection from the first day of Winter Comiket 2019, we’re back with even more fantastic cosplays, this time from day two of the event.

The second day of the biannual indie manga, anime, game, and cosplay convention was even busier than the first, with 180,000 visitors and a whopping 2,623 male and 6,024 female cosplayers in attendance.

We walked through the event space and were happy to find some well-known characters and popular series represented, including a towering Meowth and some hair-raising cosplay from Hunter × Hunter.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best cosplayers from day two of Winter Comiket 2019!

▼ Hatsune Miku | Cosplayer: @mitsumai39

▼ Snow White from SINoAlice | Cosplayer: @cos39_39

▼ Eli Ayase from Love Live! | Cosplayer: @kisa_yura_gi

▼ Mashu Kyrielight from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @nuyu_uyun

▼ Takao from Azur Lane | Cosplayer: @sss0518ma

▼ Atago from Azur Lane | Cosplayer: @xxrhkzmxx

▼ BB from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @miyaviiiii_kt

▼ Marnie from Pokémon Sword and Shield | Cosplayer: @seeu_cosplay

▼ Nero Claudius from Fate/Grand Order | Cosplayer: @105_i10

▼ Eriri Spencer Sawamura from How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend | Cosplayer: @rinyanpassan

▼ Pokémon Sword and Shield | Cosplayer: @wassher (Meowth), @yakkun_mk2 (trainer)

▼ Gon Freecss from Hunter × Hunter | Cosplayer: @kinnikun0917

▼ His poses were so fantastic we couldn’t stop photographing him!

So there you have it, the best cosplayers from day two of Winter Comiket 2019! We’ll be back again with more cosplays from day three of the convention tomorrow so sit tight with a hot drink and these wonderful cosplayers from previous years of Comiket until then!

Photos: ©SoraNews24

