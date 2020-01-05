His room design is absolutely bananas!

If you’re browsing the fruit aisle at your local supermarket and come across a whole lot of bananas, what would be the first thing that comes to mind? For Twitter user @daminist it’s the Nintendo icon Donkey Kong.

“I hung up bananas I got from a supermarket and my house turned into a Donkey Kong stage.”

By attaching string to some bananas and hanging them in the entrance to his house, @daminist created a classic stage from the video game Donkey Kong Country. He even went as far as to spin them, making us want to make that perfect jump to collect them all!

Twitter users were full of praise for @daminist’s recreation –

“I thought the bunch of bananas in the middle was real and the rest of the bananas were CGI, but it turns out they were all real!”

“If you put a crying baby underneath, it would be soothed and stop crying. Or maybe it’d have a nightmare about bananas.”

“At first I assumed this was some sort of Donkey Kong AR app, but it’s real!”

“I adore that the middle bunch of bananas isn’t spinning.”

But it feels like there’s something missing from the original video, as the stage wouldn’t be complete without some of the funky BGM the series is known for. Fear not; Twitter user @0912_Kotorin rose to the challenge and even added a title screen overlay to give you the full Donkey Kong experience.

@daminist ス ー パ ー ド ン キ ー コ ン グBGMにタイトルも付け足しました！！！ 🦍✨👏😂 https://t.co/CY0J3gBhkj —

れとろさん( ﾟ8ﾟ) *fam (@0912_Kotorin) December 23, 2019

Bizarrely, the original tweet from @daminist seems to suggest that he originally had no intention of recreating a Donkey Kong stage and it was just a happy coincidence that it turned out that way, which leads us to this point –



“Not that it matters, but I’m really intrigued as to why he decided to hang bananas in his entrance in the first place!”

If that isn’t enough to get you to go out, buy a bunch of bananas and make your own Donkey Kong Country, then don’t forget you can have another real-life video game experience at USJ’s Nintendo Land, which is set to open later this year.

Source: Twitter/@daminist via Net Lab

Featured image: Twitter/@daminist

