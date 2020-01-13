A car that makes us think drivers should use protection, and we’re not talking about seat belts.

Subaru isn’t Japan’s biggest carmaker, but it’s carved out a clear niche for itself thanks to its rally racing and off-roading heritage. In its marketing, the company regularly reminds car buyers that Subarus like to play in the mud, slide on gravel, and simply just get dirty…and now that even extends to the name of its newest car.

At last weekend’s Singapore Motorshow, Subaru was showing off its newly redesigned Forester GT SUV, pictured above. But since the new Forester GT had already made its world debut a month earlier at the Taipei International Auto Show, Subaru wanted to give the Singapore show an extra-special Forester, and so it created the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition.

Long name, huh? But don’t worry, because Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special makes for an easy-to-remember, hard-to-say-in-polite-conversation acronym: Subaru FUCKS.

The new Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S edition is... something https://t.co/vLcAijFLQM —

laberge (@labergee) January 09, 2020

Granted, this wouldn’t be the first time for a Japanese company’s marketing team to be inadvertently sticking their foot in their filthy mouths. McDonald’s Japan is currently boasting about the Adult Cream Pies coming to the chain’s menu, and we still haven’t forgotten about Fukushima Corporation’s adorable mascot Fukuppy. There’s also the fact that the concept of profanity is often hard for native Japanese-speakers to grasp, which is why we’ve seen tourist-friendly signs warning that if you use a Japanese-style toilet incorrectly “you are gonna fall down on shit.”

But what makes the Subaru FUCKS very different is that it was created specifically for a car show in Singapore, a country where English is an official, widely spoken language. Also, notice that the car’s name is Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition, with “edition” pointedly uncapitalized, meaning it should be left out of any acronym, and also that each of the capitalized letters printed on the floor in front of the car is in bold font, with FUCKS all but slapping you in the face. All that makes it a little harder to believe that the car’s name is just an innocent mistake.

The Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special, which is currently a concept car, seems to be a cosmetically modified model, with no significant performance upgrades compared to the more chastely named Forester trim levels. Among its most eye-catching styling cues are the stripes that run from the sides of the hood up to the base of the A pillars and along the bottom of the side windows, which are in the shade of pink used by Subaru’s motorsports division, Subaru Tecnica International, also known as…

STI, a term that a lot of people also use to mean “sexually transmitted infection.”

So really, Subaru Singapore showed considerable restraint by not calling the car the Subaru FUCKS with STI, but should you ever had a chance to ride in it, you should probably get yourself tested afterwards.

Source: Gadget Tsuhin via Hachima Kiko, Autoblog

Top image: Subaru

Insert images: Wikipedia/718 Bot

Follow Casey on Twitter, where yes, he does remember that Honda once sold a car called the SM-X that had fold-flat rear seats.