The case cover hangs from the neck which frees up your hands to trade, display, or easily stow your favorite character goods.

Acos, a subsidiary of the largest anime goods retailer Animate, will debut their new “Easy Trading Cover” (“Trading Raku Raku Cover”) on February 14 for 1,500 yen (US$13.60). This new product looks set to become an otaku lifesaver for making the filing and displaying of cards, keychains, stickers, and other fan goods much easier at large anime and comic conventions.

▼ Release announcement

The contraption is designed to hold most A4-sized file cases or trays with sewn-in straps to securely fasten them in. An adjustable neck strap supports the case cover on the front of your body, leaving your hands free to deal with transactions or to use a phone without getting tired for hours on end.

▼ The cover dimensions are approximately 52 x 32 centimeters (20.5 x 12.6 inches), while the neck strap adjusted to its longest length is approximately 68 centimeters (26.8 inches).

While a file case or tray is not included with the cover’s purchase, it does come with a built-in plastic pocket to stash your goods inside for safekeeping.

▼ Left: built-in plastic pocket, Right: example of a clear file case fastened inside the cover

▼ Gotta stash those character pins away safely!

Even better, when it’s time to go home at the end of a long day to tally your haul, you can easily close the case cover and slip it inside a regular bag.

The Easy Trading Cover can be ordered on Acos or Movic for sales beginning on February 14. Why not consider getting one in preparation for the next Summer Comiket? Or, at the very least, to display a fraction of that collection of Love Live! merchandise that we know you’re hiding at home.

Source: Acos via IT Media

Featured image: Twitter/@movic_jp

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!