

This pop-up puts the extra in extraordinary.

Earlier this year, weather forecasts predicted March 19 as the date locals in Tokyo will see the first cherry blossom blooms. However, for those who like to get their flower-viewing party on earlier, sakura-themed pop-up Sakura Chill Bar is making a come back this year with a new location near the heart of Shibuya and a new medley of snacks for bar-goers to enjoy.

▼ For the ultimate throwback, check out this video of last year’s Sakura Chill Bar.

While this is the third run of the pop-up bar, Sakura Chill Bar brings back familiar amenities from previous years such as a sakura pool with 1.2 million sakura petals and one of Saga prefecture’s most famous products: sake. For just 1,000 yen (US$10), bar patrons can sample sake from 23 different Saga breweries while snacking on otsumami special to the region (“otsumami” are snacks that pair well with alcohol.)

▼ A tiered sake sampler topped with strawberries is available for an additional 530 yen (US$4.73).

▼ Four types of sakura flavors are represented in this year’s sake line-up: weeping sakura, mountain sakura, Yoshino sakura, and double-flowered sakura.

▼ A wooden finish around the sakura pool allows for a special “indoor flower-viewing” experience.

The theme for this year’s Sakura Chill Bar focuses on the concept of edible flowers. Compared to previous years, a wider range of snacks will be offered. Besides the three-shot sampler, all of the new snacks are paired with strawberries grown exclusively by Saga-based company Ichigosan.

▼ Saga-style otsumami platter

▼ The Sakura Chill Pizza topped with sliced strawberries comes with pink-hued cheese and salt-pickled sakura petals.

▼ Savor a springtime explosion with the Sakura Overload Parfait, accented with an Ichigosan strawberry and sakura petals.

Patrons can purchase a set including the sake sampler and all sakura-themed morsels for 3,000 yen (US$30). It should be noted that for this year’s pop-up, those under the age of 20 (the legal drinking age in Japan) will unfortunately not be allowed access into the bar. However, for patrons who prefer to keep their visit free of booze, Sakura Chill Bar does offer a non-alcoholic, prefectural speciality from Saga—juice squeezed from Saga-raised oranges.

▼ When covering yourself with sakura petals and taking that perfect selfie, note the ratio of exposed arm to face.

The Sakura Chill Bar is open from March 13-17, located in Fiore Pizza Dining & Bar on the 4th floor of Shibuya’s Grand Tokyo building. Though the pop-up uses a ticketing system for access to the sakura pool, no reservations are required and all you need to do is order from the Sakura Chill Bar menu to receive your ticket. If you’re in the mood to try more sakura-themed treats in March, be sure to try out Starbuck’s new line-up of sakura-inspired drinks.

Bar Information

Sakura Chill Bar / サクラチルバー

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho 33-1 Grand Tokyo 4F (Fiore Pizza Dining & Bar)

東京都渋谷区宇田川町33-1 グランド東京渋谷 4F (Fiore Pizza Dining & Bar)

Open 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. (weekday), 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. (weekend)

Open March 13 – March 17

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!