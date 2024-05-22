No Face and Totoro will keep you looking and feeling cool all summer long!

It’s not long now until we head into the sweltering days of summer, and here to help keep us looking and feeling cool is Studio Ghibli, with a couple of fans featuring characters from two of its most famous films.

If the fans look familiar, that’s because the studio has been releasing them in some shape or form over the past few years. The Totoro fan, for instance, made its debut back in 2018, with the No Face version appearing the following year, but for 2024, the fans are back better than ever, and one has a new design feature that makes it cuter than ever before.

▼ This year’s Spirited Away Fan Lantern has the familiar festival-esque nightscape art printed across it…

▼ … but look closely and you’ll see a new detail on the charm that hangs off it.

▼ There, on the back of the lantern, is a Soot Sprite!

On the other side of the lantern is “油”, the logo mark for the Aburaya bath house from Spirited Away.

The My Neighbour Totoro Fan Weeping Wisteria hasn’t been available in recent years, so fans will be pleased to see it making a welcome return this summer.

▼ This classic design shows Totoro surrounded by wisteria and Soot Sprites, with a medium Totoro by its side.

▼ The gorgeous Totoro-shaped details on the bottom folds are a beautiful design detail…

▼ …as is the Totoro charm, where you’ll find a small Totoro and a four-leaf clover!

While Ghibli have released large fan collections in the past, this early summer release only consists of two — the darker No Face design and the lighter Totoro model.

With fans this beautiful, you’ll need something to help keep them in pristine condition during your travels, making these matching fan covers particularly useful.

▼ Spirited Away Fan Bag Blue

▼ My Neighbour Totoro Fan Bag Bright Yellow

The fans retail for 4,620 yen (US$29.65), while the bags are priced at 1,540 yen, and they’re currently available to purchase at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online. Along with the chain’s Totoro tumblers and travel mugs, these are summer goods that’ll have you looking and feeling cool all summer long!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku ( 1, 2, 3, 4)

