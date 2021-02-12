King of the Monsters is also King of the Quads.

Following a COVID-19-related delay, Godzilla is set to return to the big screen next month for his marquee matchup with some big gorilla in Godzilla vs. Kong. But the King of the Monsters is headlining two new projects this spring, and the second is anime TV series Godzilla Singular Point (also known as Godzilla S.P.).

Compared to the serious action angles of Godzilla vs. Kong and CG anime film Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, or the somber tone of Shin Godzilla, Godzilla S.P. looks ready to embrace the kaiju genre’s potential for goofy fun. Even old-school giant robot Jet Jaguar shows up in the above preview! But it wasn’t until today that we got a look at what the S.P. Godzilla will look like, and now that his design has been revealed, all eyes are on his thighs.

Yes, it would seem that in addition to his usual imperviousness to bullets and missiles, this Godzilla is also immune to any and all temptations to skip leg day. The tusk-like protruding fangs are also a dynamic touch, but it’s this Godzilla’s physique that really sets him apart, especially with this pose that makes him look like an offensive lineman in the NFL (mental note: pitch “kaiju football” as the next Godzilla project).

If you’re wondering who to thank for those super-thick thighs, the credit goes to Eiji Yamamori, a veteran anime artist who’s resume is filled with Studio Ghibli credits. Yamamori has served on a key animator for every Ghibli theatrical feature since 1994’s Pom Poko, a stretch that includes Princess Mononke, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle, and he was also a key animator for Mary and The Witch’s Flower. Yamamori created the design for the S.P. Godzilla (which will be rendered in CG by CG anime studio Orange, who is co-producing the series with Bones) with the twin goals of paying respect to the old-school live-action Godzilla movie aesthetics while also adding new elements that wouldn’t have been practical with a rubber suit.

Godzilla S.P. is scheduled to premiere in April on broadcaster Tokyo MX with streaming available through Netflix.

Source: Godzilla S.P. official website via Otakomu

Top image: YouTube/TOHO animation チャンネル

Insert images: Godzilla S.P. official website

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he’s serious about wanting a kaiju football series.