Now we’re tempted to cheer “Maiyan!” at all the parties.

It would be hard to find a better companion to a good party full of close friends than a refreshing can of beer. Though different folks prefer different booze, beer is a classic among those who want to especially enjoy the view of blooming cherry blossoms while buzzed. Large-scale beer brewery Asahi has been sure to capitalize off the springtime merry-making with their previous sakura-themed beer cans and bottles, but this year, Asahi is pulling out all the stops in promoting their Asahi Super Dry via a commercial featuring core members of J-pop idol group Nogizaka46.

Nogizaka46 is an idol group which debuted in 2011 and is considered the first rival group to Japan’s most popular idol group, AKB48. Some idols highlighted within the commercial, such as Manatsu Akimoto and Mai Shiraishi, have important and highly coveted roles like captain or center position. But no matter who you stan, fans nonetheless are likely to be excited and emotionally moved by this commercial which starts off with a farewell party.

▼ From left to right: Kana Nakada, Manatsu Akimoto, Mai Shiraishi, and Mai Shinuchi. Save for Mai Shinuchi, who is a second generation member, the featured idols are part of Nogizaka46’s inaugural generation.

The girls are shown gathering to meet up with Shiraishi before she goes abroad, enjoying a girls’ night out below the pink radiance of lit-up cherry blossom trees. As the party goes on, they reflect over how far they’ve come. Shiraishi realizes the enormity of the labor she has put in for her journey and a few tears run loose. For those who have worked or studied abroad, whether it’s in Japan or in another country, this is a resonating scene. Regardless of how long one will be abroad, we always have that moment where we become cognizant of the work we did to get to where we are now and of those who were there to support us.

▼ Sometimes you just need a good cry, and that’s okay.

▼ Once the tears run loose, so does the Super Dry!

This particular commercial is part of a series promoting Asahi Super Dry, focusing on the close, minute intersections a can of beer has within our daily lives. Appropriately titled the “Spring Travel Edition,” regardless if you are a fervent fan of Nogizaka46 or have access to a romantic backdrop of cherry blossoms in full bloom, viewers are sure to remember their past and future journeys.

▼ After a great night with friends, Shiraishi walks steadfastly towards her new adventure!

▼ Fans who want more Nogizaka46 screen time can also watch this earlier commercial of the idols enjoying the blooming cherry blossoms during the day!

Though the Japanese government has urged its citizens to limit their cherry blossom-viewing parties in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Asahi and Nogizaka46 remind us that there are still plenty of reasons (and opportunities) to enjoy Asahi Super Dry. Whether you take your drinking to a local bar or within the comfort of your home, you might want to pair some savory sacks with your beer, like these drinkable chips, and remember to drink responsibly!

Source: PR Times

Images: Youtube/アサヒグループ公式チャンネル

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!