A sad fact of life is that almost all the delicious foods in the world are made of carbs, which can lead to weight gain if eaten in excess. Bread? Carbs. Pasta, rice, ramen? All carbs, and all delicious. Life just isn’t fair.

But sometimes you just gotta roll with it. If you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em, am I right? So our Japanese language reporter P.K. Sanjun felt no shame when he went to Tokyo burger shop Brozers’ and ordered their limited-time-only Tomato Spaghetti Burger. It’s limited edition, after all; he’s only going to eat it once, so how bad could one tomato spaghetti burger be?!

Brozers’ is actually a pretty famous burger shop in the Ningyo-cho area of Tokyo. Despite many burger shops opening up in Tokyo in the last few years, this one has held strong, and several people who have worked at Brozers’ have illustriously gone on to open their own burger shops. You might say it’s a pioneer in the burger world of Japan.

What P.K. loves about Brozers’ is that, not only do they have a tried, true, and tasty regular menu, but they’re always dishing out limited edition burgers, too, like this really terrible for you but oh so tasty-looking Tomato Spaghetti Burger, which is only available until March 31. It sells for 1,400 yen (US$13.01) at each of Brozers’ three restaurants in Tokyo. You don’t even have to go to a restaurant to order one–if you live close by, you can have one delivered to you!

In all honesty, for P.K. there was no question of whether the Tomato Spaghetti Burger would be delicious or not, but how delicious it would be. P.K. went to Brozer’s fully expecting the combination to knock his socks off. Spaghetti? Good. Tomato sauce? Good. Burger? Good. What’s not to love?! Besides, P.K. fondly remembers the Napolitan sandwich that was served in his elementary school cafeteria. Add a hamburger on to that and in his opinion you’ve basically struck gold.

P.K.’s expectations rose even higher when the staff recommended he add cheese and mushrooms to his burger as extra toppings. It was just getting better and better! P.K. didn’t even care that he was basically going to eat a pile of carbs and fat…if he was going to die of a heart attack, at least he would die happy.

Thanks to the spaghetti piled high on the patty, the Tomato Spaghetti Burger stood taller and prouder than most burgers. Ferociously salivating, P.K. smushed it down into a biteable height and brought it to his lips…

“Soooo gooooood,” he moaned. “And sooo unfair!” he wailed. There’s no reason why Brozer’s crisply toasted bun should go so well with the soft sweetness of spaghetti tossed in tomato sauce, but it does. What’s more, the tasty tomato flavor was clearly more than just a plain tomato sauce, but a Napolitan sauce, made with ketchup, for the ultimate salty-sweet-acid combination. The mushrooms and cheese also added extra delicious textures and flavors and were not to be ignored.

Of course, we can’t forget the patty. Its meatiness comes at the end, as if to remind you that this is, in fact, a burger. In combination with the crispy bun, Napolitan spaghetti, cheese, and mushrooms, it is truly an unfair concoction. What right does it have to be so good, and yet so bad?

In conclusion, Brozer’s limited edition Tomato Spaghetti Pasta is dangerously good, so if you’re interested in trying it, you’ll have to hope over to one of Brozer’s three restaurants in Tokyo before the end of the month. Just try not to think about how many carbs you’re eating when you get it…Oh, and don’t forget the mushroom and cheese!

Restaurant information

Brozers’

Address: Tokyo-to Chuo-ku Nihonbashi Ningyo-cho 2-28-5

東京都中央区日本橋人形町2-28-5

Open: Monday – Thursday 11:00-22:00; Friday, Saturday, and the day before a holiday 11:00-23:00; Sunday and Holidays 11:00-20:00

