H-Next throws its hat/clothes into the H entertainment ring.
As these long, hard days of spending time alone at home continue, many are finding themselves with extra time on their idle hands. So to help put all that to use, there’s a new unlimited video streaming service coming to Japan called H-Next.
If you’ve got much knowledge of Japanese slang or a globalized interest in entertainment of the naked variety, you probably know that the letter “H” is associated with unbridled lust in Japan (from hentai being the Japanese word for “lewd”), and sure enough, in a shinning example of truth in advertising, H-Next is an adult video site. Where it stands out, though, is that H-Next’s access codes will be available exclusively through Amazon Japan.
Once purchasing the code, the buyer will receive a confirmation email which includes both the code and the URL link to H-Next’s login screen. The platform is promising some 50,000 videos to start, with featured talent including Moe Amatsuka…
Twitterライブでの「天使もえS1卒業式」を見てくださった皆様、ありがとうございましたっ☺️💓
しんみりするかと思ったらやっぱり楽しいに走ってしまった笑
寄せ書き、卒業証書、お花とコメントの一つ一つ。全部大切にします！… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
天使もえ 🍒🐰Amatsuka Moe (@amatsuka_moe) March 30, 2020
…Arina Hashimoto…
とある撮影をしています🐰 https://t.co/pRySo2Fb0R—
橋本ありな (@Arinahashimoto1) March 19, 2020
…and Nene Yoshitaka.
いつも綺麗で、いてくれるだけでその場が明るくなる美乃すずめちゃん！
美しすぎて会うと、緊張してしまうほどの小野夕子さん！
そして私、吉高寧々！
FALENO専属のエイトマン3人だよ💗
U-NEXTの会員にならない理由が見つ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
吉高寧々♡『FANZAアワード2019』週プレ賞受賞♡ (@yoshitakanene) March 13, 2020
H-Next is scheduled to launch in late April, and offers 30, 90, and 180-day plans, priced at 990, 2,970, and 5,940 yen (US$9.25, US$27.75, and US$55.50). A bit of simple math shows that there’s absolutely no discount for the extended plans, which is a surprise, but apparently H-Next’s philosophy is that it doesn’t matter how long your package is, only what you do with it.
Source: Yahoo! Japan News/Phile Web via Otakomu
Top image: Pakutaso
