Since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed a large number of us into self-quarantine, it’s been tough just getting up enough energy to go grab a Coke, let alone doing routine exercise.

Even virtual exercise using tools such as Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch can be difficult, since both the Ring Fit and the console it’s played on are sold out of almost all major retailers.

However, games company Imagineer have a trick up their sleeve to promote fitness at home in these troubled times, using 2018’s JoyCon-based rhythm workout game Fitness Boxing as their focus. In the game, players securely fasten each JoyCon controller to their hands and then punch their way through a variety of pop hits, including LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem, Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance and even throwback classic I’m in the Mood for Dancing by the Nolan Sisters.

It's that time again – New Year's resolutions are aplenty. Punch-start your goals with #FitnessBoxing on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 02, 2019

Don’t have a Nintendo Switch? You can still reap the benefit of some boxing training, as the company has released videos from the game’s training mode online. Just load up the video and use it to guide your own punchy home workout.

▼ The cross punch routine, voiced by Saori Hayami (Shinobu from Demon Slayer)

As an extra bonus, the fitness instructors who accompany the demo videos each come with a professional voice actor to guide you through the steps. Each will start the workout with a gentle reminder to begin from a base pose with your right foot resting behind you at a 45-degree angle, facing towards your body. Then you’re guided to start with your right hand aligned with your chin, and with your left hand in front of your face.

▼ The hook routine is led by Yuichi Nakamura, a.k.a Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Then it’s time to get into the groove of the demo track — Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe — by alternating forward and back movements, before launching into the proper routine.

▼ Take a beginner’s course with Sumire Uesaka (Chisato Shirasagi from BanG Dream!, Anastasia from The IdolM@ster Cinderella Girls)

Each punch is counted in by the trainer’s enthusiastic “se, no!”, and often is celebrated with a cheery “nice punch!” It isn’t genuine feedback like you would experience when playing it on a combo, but it’s encouraging, and the professional voice actors definitely add a special bonus for any otaku trying to keep spry during their quarantine.

▼ Ami Koshimizu (Sailor Moon Crystal‘s Sailor Jupiter, Kill La Kill‘s Ryuko) puts us through a weaving course.

Combine some light boxing exercise with our own SoraNews24-approved stretching regimens and ideas for an isolated workout space and you’ll be feeling as fit as a fiddle in no time!

▼ The intermediate course stars Akio Otsuka (Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid, Xehanort from Kingdom Hearts).

The one downside is that every single video is set to Call Me Maybe, and even the world’s most infectious poppy dance hit can start to grate after multiple workouts. When you get too sick of it, we recommend switching to an Anison Fitness video for a change of pace.

Source: YouTube/Imagineer via Netlab

Featured image: YouTube/Imagineer

