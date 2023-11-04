No, that’s not a typo.

Häagen-Dazs ice cream in Japan always seems to nail it, whether it’s mochi ice cream or hojicha latte ice cream, and part of their reliability lies in their straightforward and accurate naming of their flavors. But when our Japanese-language reporter Daiki Nishimoto heard about the new Häagen-Dazs flavor released on October 17, he did a double-take.

It’s called Brûlée Brûlée Brûlée. Not once, not twice, but three times. Just how much crème brûlée is in that ice cream!?

Daiki thought This flavor is also a Family Mart-exclusive flavor, so Daiki wasted no time in hunting down this mystery. He picked one up for 351 yen (US$2.32), and he could tell it was going to be a good one even before he opened it.

▼ Such is the power of Häagen-Dazs Japan.

He was most curious about where the crème brûlée part would be expressed–was it in the ice cream flavor? Was it just the topping? Or was it everything?

The first thing he noticed when he opened the treat was a cookie-like topping, which turned out to be graham crackers.

Underneath the graham crackers was a thick caramel sauce layer. Daiki tried a bite, trying to get an even mixture of graham crackers, caramel coating, and ice cream.

He was taken aback. He expected a punch in the face of sweetness and crème brûlée, but it turned out to be more like a gentle caress. The custard-like ice cream wasn’t too heavy, and the cracker topping balanced out its moistness.

In fact, Daiki had more of a sense of the graham crackers than the crème brûlée-ness of the ice cream. There was no special flavoring on the crackers, but Daiki couldn’t get enough of their crunch. The cookie was so prominent in Daiki’s mind that he thought it should be called Cookie and Brûlée instead of Brûlée Brûlée Brûlée.

▼ But that wouldn’t be as fun to say, would it?

It’s safe to say that Daiki thoroughly enjoyed this new Häagen-Dazs Japan ice cream. He does think you might be disappointed if you’re expecting a slap-in-the-face-like crème brûlée experience, but if you can get past that, you’re in for one tasty treat. Keep an eye out for it at Family Mart!

Photos ©SoraNews24

