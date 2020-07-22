The perfect blend of kawaii with kowai.

It might be a bit pre-emptive, but with a lot of recent events being postponed or cancelled due to a certain Miss Rona, a lot of us are looking forward to Halloween. After all, you don’t really need to even leave your house to celebrate it; just settle down with a pizza and your favourite scary movie. For horror fans, it’s the best night of the year. But what about those who need a cuddly companion to keep them company during the scarier scenes?

Cutie1, Harajuku’s answer to Funko Pop!, has added horror stalwart Pennywise to its line-up of adorable figurines. Complete with his famous frilly suit and red stripes around his yellow eyes, he’s instantly recognisable, even in this charming form. And at just 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) tall, he’s the perfect size to pop in your pocket to watch a scary movie with.

▼ Kawaii (cute) and kowai (scary) at the same time.

Cutie1 figurines are known for having a hand-stitched, cuddly toy appearance, and each figure has magnets built into their feet, they can easily stand by themselves. The figures even go as far as to have a little zip for a mouth, making them really feel like they’re something you played with when you were younger. Only, you know, more murderous.

The Pennywise figurine will go on sale from October 2020, just in time for Halloween. And If Pennywise is a bit too scary for you, don’t worry! Cutie1 has a range of adorable figurines for you to choose from, including some familiar faces from the DC Universe.

▼ Don’t mind me, I’m just putting that Wonder Woman figurine in my basket.

To pre-order your own lovely little murderous clown monster, you can order it online for US$35 from the Cutie1 shop here. Maybe you can start your own Pennywise figurine collection; after all, this isn’t the first time Japan has made an adorable homage to the infamous clown.

Source, images: PR Times

