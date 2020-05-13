We’re all kawaii down here.

Clowns, as any reasonably minded person can tell you, are terrifying. The harsh, garish tones of their face paint, sinisterly stretched smiles, and surreal costumes create a self-accelerating cycle of unease and panic.

So it’s really something that not only among clowns, but even horror movie clowns, It’s Pennywise stands out. Whether in his 2017 or 1990 film guise, Pennywise is the definitive scary clown…so naturally in Japan there’s now a figure of him reimagined as a cute anime-style girl with large breasts.

This cute clown is the latest offering from Japanese figure maker Kotobukiya’s Horror Bishoujo (Horror Beautiful Girls) line. Standing 25.5 centimeters (10 inches) tall, Pennywise has ditched the character’s frumpy frock for something more girlishly gossamer.

The Tamaki Fujimoto-designed piece comes clutching a red balloon, and floating down by her feet in a puddle of blood is a familiar folded paper boat.

While a strong light source lets you examine all the fine details, Pennywise seems even more suited to being displayed in the wispy shadows of half-darkness.

If, among other odd feelings stirred seeing a sexy reimagining of Pennywise, you find yourself with a vague sense of déjà vu, you might be remembering the time we looked at Kotobukiya’s Horro Bishoujo figures of Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorheas and Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger.

Pre-orders for Pennywise are currently open through Kotobukiya’s online shop here, priced at 12,000 yen (US$112) with shipping scheduled for October, meaning she could arrive in time to keep you company on Halloween night.

Source: Kotobukiya via Otakomu

Images: Kotobukiya

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!