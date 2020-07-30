Bouldering walls, a skate park and a 24-hour yokocho food alley are just some of the drawcards you’ll find at Tokyo’s newest shopping mall.

A massive redevelopment project is currently taking place in Shibuya to revitalise the district and deliver a completely new-looking Shibuya by 2027. Recently, some of the new high-rises and shopping complexes tied to the redevelopment have opened up, and this week another new project has been ticked off the roster with the grand opening of Miyashita Park.

Originally scheduled to open in June 2020, the new tourist attraction was finally completed a month behind schedule, on 28 July, and our Japanese-language reporter Mr Sato hot-footed it down there as soon as it opened to check it out.

▼ The 330-meter (1,083-foot) long facility has an entrance in the south block, where visitors are required to go through a reception area.

While it’s not necessary to show I.D. here, visitors are required to wear a mask and disinfect their hands. Mr Sato happily complied with the rules and he was then given an entry number and a pink re-entry ticket valid for the day.

All visitors undergo temperature checks before entering, and then they’re free to explore the expansive complex, which is made up of stores, restaurants, outdoor areas and even a hotel. There are 90 commercial tenants spread out across the area, with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci also on the premises.

▼ The official name of the commercial facility is “Rayard Miyashita Park“.

When Mr Sato visited, he discovered that the restaurants here were scheduled to open on 4 August. There looks to be a lot of options to choose from, with a food hall on the third floor offering fast food from places like McDonald’s and Taco Bell, and Ippudo’s spin-off ramen bar Kuro Obi.

There’s also Shibuya Yokocho, a food alley also scheduled to open on 4 August, where you can enjoy local cuisines from all over the country. The yokocho will be open 24 hours a day.

Aside from commercial facilities, the complex also has a park on the fourth floor. The area around Shibuya Station, where redevelopment is in progress, is usually surrounded by skyscrapers, but here there are few buildings to block the view around the park, creating a wide expanse despite it being smack bang in the middle of a metropolis.

▼ There’s also a skate park, bouldering walls, and a sand court for beach volleyball.

Given the reception Shibuya’s last new shopping complex received when it opened on 1 November last year, Miyashita Park looks set to become one of the city’s big new tourist destinations. It would’ve opened up just in time for the Tokyo Olympics too, if the Games hadn’t been rescheduled until next year.

Information

Rayard Miyashita Park

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 6-20-10

東京都渋谷区神宮前6丁目20番10号

Website

