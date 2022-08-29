This cat’s moving parts will mesmerise you.

It’s been two years since Studio Ghibli opened its GBL specialty product store at Shibuya Miyashita Park, and a new range of goods went on sale exclusively at the store before their official release to mark the occasion.

▼ One of them was the Catbus Pendulum Clock, which has the letters “GBL” on the dial.

The clock went on sale at the store on 30 July, but now, from 20 August, it’s finally being made available to more customers through branches of the Donguri Kyowakoku chain and its online store.

The unusual clock boasts a number of unique features, including:

▼ A trio of Totoros on the clock face, lined up underneath an enticing acorn

▼ And a tail that moves from side to side, as well as eyes that move from side to side, with every tick of the clock

Carefully designed to faithfully match the character from the film, the clock includes a couple of red-eyed mice next to the destination sign, which has been changed for this occasion to read “じかん” (“jikan“), which means “time“.

The Catbus looks as if it’s barrelling ahead like time itself but you can keep it firmly in place with its wall mounting.

The clock runs on two AA batteries and measures 13 centimetres (5 inches) in width, 26 centimetres in height and 7.5 centimetres in depth. Priced at 12,100 yen (US$88.56), this is a must-have for diehard fans of the magical cat from the movie, and it’ll fit purr-fectly at home with this new line of My Neighbour Totoro rings.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

