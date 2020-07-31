Japan is filled with special KitKat flavors, but one you design and make yourself could be the most special of all.

This month the Miyashita Park entertainment complex opened in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Not every tenant has moved in just yet, however, and one of the star attractions won’t be open until next week.

It’s definitely one worth waiting for, though, as August 4 is the grand opening of Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory, the newest branch of the brand’s chain of KitKat specialty shops that sell special upscale flavors of the chocolate wafer treats Japan has fallen deeply in love with. Since this is Tokyo’s fourth KitKat Chocolatory, the Miyashita Park branch needs to do something to get people’s attention, and the crepe-like KitKat Waffles, available exclusively at the new branch’s attached cafe, are a good start.

But the biggest draw for the Miyashita Park Chocolatory is the world’s first make-your-own KitKat program!

Participants in the My KitKat program start by picking what kind of couverture chocolate they want to use: milk, bitter, or ruby. From there, you pour the melted chocolate into the mold, interlayering it with crisp cookie wafers.

▼ Smoothing the coating out, since in Japan it’s not just how your sweets taste that count, but how they look too.

Another decision you’ll have to make: toppings. A total of 17 options, including hazelnut, coconut, dried raspberry, marshmallows, pretzels, silver dragées, and even edible flowers are on offer, from which you select three.

Ironically, the toppings go on what would ordinarily be the underside of the KitKat, so they should probably actually be called “bottomings.” When the end result looks this delicious, though, semantics don’t seem so important.

Oh, and you’ve still got two more choices to make. Since the whole process (making the KitKats, refrigerating them, and packaging them to take home) takes about 70 minutes, you’re given a cup of coffee or tea to enjoy as you create or wait, and you also have six different box designs to pick from.

Six My KitKat sessions will be held every day, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30, 3;30, 5;30, and 7;30 p.m. Participation costs 2,000 yen (US$18.70), and with each session capped at six participants, you’ll probably want to show up early to make a reservation on the day you want to make KitKats (reservations open at 11 a.m.).

Of course, even the variety of chocolate and topping combinations the program is initially offering is a mere drop in the bucket compared to Japan’s ocean of regional and seasonal KitKat flavors. Fear not, though, since the Miyashita Park Chocolatory says it’ll be periodically playing with the list of available chocolates and toppings to keep the experience both fresh and sweet.

Shop information

KitKat Chocolatory (Miyashita Park Shibuya branch)/キットカット ショコラトリー（ミヤシタパーク渋谷店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 6-20-10, Miyashita Park South 2nd floor

東京都渋谷区神宮前6丁目20番10号 MIYASHITA PARK South2階

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

