There’s something living inside this machine!

Japanese vending machines are known for their unique wares, dispensing everything from flying fish to persimmons. However, on very rare occasions, it’s not what’s inside the window of the machine that’s surprising, but what’s going on around the coin slot, because sometimes that’s where you can find the most bizarre thing of all.

That’s what Twitter user Potetodaze (@potetodaze1129p) discovered when they were making a purchase at a vending machine recently. Taking to Twitter with the unusual story, Potetodaze posted this photo with the message: “When you look into the abyss, sometimes the abyss looks back at you.”

At first glance, this looks like nothing more than an ordinary vending machine coin slot. However, taking a closer look at the dark abyss reveals there’s actually a set of eyes in there, peering out at us.

If you’re thinking this isn’t normal, you’d be right. No matter how lovely Japanese vending machines can be, with their warm lighting, friendly melodies and free gifts, they aren’t actually living beings with eyes firmly set on the customer interacting with them. So why the eyes inside the coin slot?

▼ Because…they belong to a tiny frog.

It’s certainly not something you see everyday, and thankfully, just as Potetodaze wondered if the little critter might’ve gotten stuck in there, the mystery amphibian began to climb out from its hiding place.

▼ “The Abyss: ‘Did you call me?'”

▼ Who knew these little frogs could actually fit their bodies through such a thin opening?

Small frogs have been known to gather around Japanese vending machines, particularly in the countryside, where they can sometimes be seen sheltering on the narrow ledge underneath the coin return lever. However, this is the first time for a lot of people to see a frog actually inside the coin slot itself, and people responded by sending the tweet viral, with over 19,000 retweets and more than 100,000 likes.

Comments included:

“Omg this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!”

“Countryside vending machines are like a palace for frogs!”

“This would be a nightmare for someone with a frog phobia!”

“Amphibians love vending machines because the light attracts the insects.”

“So frogs use vending machines to re-energise too!”

“Thank goodness this little vertebrate didn’t get squished by a coin in there!”

It is lucky Potetodaze was able to spot the eyes in the coin slot before inserting any coins, because the tiny amphibian may have received a rude jab otherwise. However, given the frog’s incredibly malleable body, it probably would’ve been able to flatten itself against a surface to avoid any major damage.

So next time you stop at a vending machine in the countryside, you might want to be careful when inserting a coin into the slot, particularly during summer when these frogs are most active. And as for the frogs, perhaps they might get more food at a vending machine that actually serves up insects.

