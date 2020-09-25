It’s a really sweet idea…probably.

In any household, there’s always a slew of tasks and chores that need to be done, and they only get more numerous when you’ve got a small child in the house, like Japanese Twitter user @P_chan_papa and his wife do.

So it sounds heartwarming when @P_chan_papa mentions that recently his wife has started keeping a daily list of “little things she’s thankful to him for.” The things he’s noticed her writing down include @P_chan_papa buying his wife some tea, or spending a long time holding and playing with their three-year-old daughter.

Still, he couldn’t help wondering why his wife was going to all the trouble to make a written record of his small acta of kindness. “How come you started doing this?” he asked, to which his wife responded with a smile and the answer:

“So that I won’t kill you some day.”

Yes, apparently @P_chan_papa’s wife is putting together a running list of his good deeds not because her bliss is too great to keep all of it inside her heart, but as a reference document to look at when he’s getting on her nerves or otherwise making her upset, in order to remind herself that he’s not all bad and still does deserve to live.

▼ “Hi, honey, I’m ho- …oh no…the list…the list…oh God LOOK AT THE LIST!!”

The chilling twist prompted online reactions including:

“So you’ve given your wife so much stress that she’s ready to end your life, huh?”

“Marriage is terrifying.”

“This just convinces me I should never get married.”

“If she has to write down the little things you do for her, it sounds like you’re not doing any big things.”

“Sounds like you need to start making more of an effort if you don’t want to be killed.”

In his replies, @P_chan_papa readily admits that marriage can be terrifying, but he also says that he finds married life with his wife to be “incredibly fun.” He even praised her murderous motivation for the thank-you list, saying “She’s the coolest. Making the effort not to kill your husband really is important.” He also said he wholeheartedly agrees with one commenter who said “Your wife sounds like a positive, grateful person with a great sense of dark humor.”

“I talked to my wife a little more,” @P_chan_papa said in a follow-up, “and she said she started writing the lists so that she won’t take ‘obvious’ acts of kindness for granted.” That’s a really admirable sentiment, especially since a couple’s sense of gratitude towards each other can sometimes fade after living together for a long time. Still, let’s hope those daily thank-you lists end up being pretty long, for @P_chan_papa’s sake.

Source: Twitter/@P_chan_papa via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Following Casey on Twitter will probably give you fewer reasons to want to kill him.