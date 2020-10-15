Every mistake is another step on the path towards success, and also towards seeing Japan’s most famous mountain.

While no one can say what the future holds for certain, it’s probably a pretty safe bet that you won’t be seeing any artwork from our Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma hanging in a museum anytime soon. That’s not to say the guy’s a bad artist, just that his drawing skills are less “This image expresses a profound truth that can’t be contained in words” and more “Oh, yeah, I can tell what that’s supposed to be.”

For example, here’s what happened when he decided to try drawing a picture of Pokémon mascot Pikachu.

Not bad, but not exactly great either. That’s a pretty accurate evaluation of his attempt at drawing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba protagonist Tanjiro, too.

But while the usual goal in drawing sessions is to create beauty when putting lines down on paper, Masanuki actually has a way to do it by getting rid of what he drew instead.

All he had to do was grab an eraser, and as he scrubbed away his artwork…

…he created Japan’s most picturesque mountain, Mt. Fuji!

This special eraser, called the Air In Fuji Eraser, is made with a porous ceramic powder resin which allows it to get rid of unwanted pencil lines in just a few easy swipes. The material crumbles smoothly away, and if you erase using the edges/corners the block will gradually transform into a recreation of Mt. Fuji, complete with a blanket of snow.

▼ The case has curved cutouts on the sides to help distribute the pressure throughout the eraser as you rub and prevent your emerging Mt. Fuji from snapping in the center.

If you’d like to follow in Masanuki’s footsteps and turn your errant artwork strokes and misspellings into alpine scenery, the Air In Fuji Eraser can be purchased here through Amazon for 395 yen (US$3.75).

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]