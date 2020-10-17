One of Japan’s top three illumination parks in the Kanto region is going to get even better this year!

It’s now October, and with the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time to trade in the fireworks for glittering Christmas lights. If you’ve never been to one of Japan’s stunning light displays in the winter, you’re missing out! Whole parks are decked out in sparkling lights of many colors and designs, and it’s truly breathtaking.

One of the biggest “illuminations”, as they’re called in Japanese, is at Sagamiko Resort’s Pleasure Forest theme park, in the city of Sagamihara just outside of Tokyo. Known as Sagamiko Illumillion, this light-up event boasts over six million lights spread out over 40,000 square meters (131,000 square feet) of various different landscapes, combining beautiful nature, exciting rides, and twinkling lights.

This year, to double the fun, they’re adding a special Pokémon section! The Pokémon area is going to be filled with wild Pokémon brought to life in dazzlingly colorful lights all across Sagamiko Resort. Since the park contains a variety of landscaping, like ponds, forests, and meadows, you’ll find many different Pokémon throughout, each in their native habitats. Find Pikachu in the forest, Charmander sleeping by a bonfire, and other Pokémon enjoying curry while camping. Encountering them is part of the fun!

They haven’t released any photos specifically of the Pokémon areas yet, but the regular displays promise to be beautiful as well, based on last year’s photos. You can ride a chairlift up a rainbow-lit hillside, and then walk through a winter wonderland, a sparkling field of wildflowers, and a dazzling light tunnel. There’s also a Ferris wheel, which you can ride to the top to look at the whole illumination from the sky.

Sagamiko Illumillion opens on November 14, and will stay open until April 2021. Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest, which also operates as a theme park during the day, is following recommended guidance for theme parks to help stop the spread of coronavirus, including limiting the number of people who can be in one area at once, keeping restaurants and shops well ventilated, and taking measures to prevent people from lining up and crowding areas, so you should be able to feel safe and have fun at the same time.

Sagamiko Illumillion makes a great date night, night out with friends, and family excursion, so why not give it a visit this year with your favorite people to help lift your spirits after all that’s happened?

Event Information:

Sagamiko Illumillion at Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest / さがみ湖イルミリオン さがみ湖リゾートプレジャーフォレスト

Address: Kanagawa-ken Sagamihara-shi Midori-ku Wakayanagi 1634

神奈川県相模原市緑区若柳1634

Open Dates: November 14, 2020 (Saturday) to April 4, 2021 (Sunday)

Hours: 16:00 to 21:00 (last entry 20:30)

Tickets: 1,000 yen for adults, 700 yen for kids and dogs (guests who visit the park during the day will have to pay this as an additional fee)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

