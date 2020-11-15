Newly released info reveals exciting things at the special Pokémon area!

We’re now well into November…so now it’s time to enjoy Christmas lights! One of the best places to do that is Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest, just outside of Tokyo. Its Sagamiko Illumillion is one of the biggest light-up events in the whole country, so if you like Christmas lights, you won’t want to miss it!

And if you’re a Pokémon fan, you definitely don’t want to skip it this year, because they’ve created a special area dedicated entirely to Pokémon. Up until recently, they hadn’t released much information about it, but now that Sagamiko Illumillion is almost open, they’ve put out a press release that’s chock-full of info. With a Pikachu light show, a Pikachu Photoshoot, and lots of different Pokémon lights and decorations everywhere, it sounds like it’s going to be a blast!

The Pokémon Illumination area starts at Sagamiko Resort’s famed Rainbow Chairlift, which will feature Eevee and its evolutions. Where ordinarily the ground under the lift would be lit up with all the colors of the rainbow, this time it features all the colors of Eevee’s evolutions in the order they were introduced over the years. The lift even plays Pokémon music as it takes you up the hill, so it’ll be just like you’re starting off on your own Pokémon adventure.

After that, the whole upper area of Sagamiko Resort is decked out with Pokémon. First, check out the Ferris wheel, whose capsules’ doors are decorated with 36 different Pokémon.

Then, take a stroll down Pokémon Street, which is full of encounters with wild Pokémon, and cute places to take photos. Here you’ll find Charmander sleeping by the warmth of a bonfire, and get to experience Pikachu’s high-voltage electricity.

Within the sparkling tall grass of Pikachu’s Forest of Light is where you’ll find a horde of Pikachu! And if you venture deeper into the forest, you’ll eventually run into a huge Dynamaxed Pikachu.

On weekends and holidays, they’ll be holding a special Pikachu Pika Pika Light Show, which sounds like it will have Pikachus dancing and showing off their abilities to music. Entry to the show is free unless you want to see the show from the Special Seating area, but tickets are required and can be acquired together with park passes. Ticketing is hosted by Fujikyu Travel, so check out their website for show times and tickets.

What’s more, there will even be opportunities to have a photoshoot with a “real” Pikachu or Pikachus in amongst the pretty lights of Pikachu’s Forest! These will be conducted almost every day from November to January, and then every weekend until Illumillion closes. Participation is by lottery only; on the day you visit Illumillion, you can enter the lottery at the Pleasure Station shop when you arrive. The winning parties will be announced via Sagamiko Resort’s Twitter profile, so keep your phone on you so that you can keep an eye out for your lottery number.

And finally, no Pokémon event would be complete without limited edition goods! If you order one item from the Pokémon menu at Sagamiko Resort’s Wild Dining restaurant, you’ll get a free lunch mat to take home, and if you order a drink or soup, you’ll also get a Pokémon coaster. Plus, buying a Pokémon product from the Pleasure Station shop will also award you a free Pokémon eco bag.

▼ One of the coaster designs

For your convenience, Sagamiko Resort is offering bus services that will take you directly to the park from Shinjuku, Machida, Yokohama, and Tama Plaza Stations. You can buy entry tickets to Sagamiko Illumillion (which includes the Pokémon area) together with a bus pass from Fujikyu Travel, so make sure to check out their website if you’re interested.

Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest also has a number of different camping and cabin accommodations as well as an onsen, so you could definitely spend a fun weekend there enjoying nature and the theme park during the day, and then the illumination and onsen at night. Even if you’re not a Pokémon fan, Sagamiko Illumillion has plenty of other beautifully lit up areas for everyone to enjoy, so don’t skip out on one of Japan’s best Christmas light parks!

You can enter to win a pair of tickets to the event by following @sagamiko_resort on Instagram and liking their campaign image at some point between November 14 and 27. Otherwise, you can buy ticket packages ahead of time through Fujikyu Travel, or entry tickets at the door on the day of. Sagamiko Illumillion will be open starting on November 14, so why not make plans to visit soon?

Event Information:

Sagamiko Illumillion at Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest / さがみ湖イルミリオン さがみ湖リゾートプレジャーフォレスト

Address: Kanagawa-ken Sagamihara-shi Midori-ku Wakayanagi 1634

神奈川県相模原市緑区若柳1634

Open Dates: November 14, 2020 (Saturday) to April 4, 2021 (Sunday)

Closed: Every Wednesday and Thursday between January 6 and March 11

Hours: 16:00 to 21:00 (last entry 20:30); Illumination begins at 17:00 though to January; afterwards, it depends on when the sun sets

Tickets: 1,000 yen for adults, 700 yen for kids and dogs (guests who visit the park during the day will not have to pay this as an additional fee)

Website

Source. images: PR Times

