One thing’s for sure: the animation studio known for its lush visuals will take the utmost care to ensure every minute detail is a work of art.

Kyoto Animation, the studio behind visually stunning works such as Violet Evergarden, has announced that a new sequel film is in the works for its 2018 hit series Tsurune: Kazemai Koko Kyudo-bu (“Sound of the Bowstring: Kazemai High School’s Archery Club”).

The original Tsurune story comes from a series of light novels penned by Kotoko Ayano with illustrations by Chinatsu Morimoto and centers around first-year high school student Minato Narumiya and his group of friends involved in kyudo. Kyudo, traditional Japanese archery, is a common club found at many Japanese high schools and universities. The light novels were adapted into a 13-episode TV anime series which premiered in October 2018 and was followed by a 14th episode OVA.

The upcoming film was announced on Tsurune‘s official Twitter account on October 22 with the following teaser image:

A short teaser video for the film recaps scenes from the TV series and also celebrates its second anniversary.

▼ “Once again, let that sound [of the bow] reverberate!”

▼ Experience the thrill of archery even if you’ve never touched a bow and arrow in your life.

Takuya Yamamura, who directed the TV series, will also helm the film. He shared a celebratory illustration and message for fans’ continued support on the official Twitter account as well.

Other details such as the plot of the film or an expected release date have yet to be announced. While we continue to wait for those, take a stroll down Kyoto Animation lane with these survey results for the top ten fan favorite KyoAni works.

Source: Tsurune Official Website via Otakomu

Images: YouTube/KyoaniChannel

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!