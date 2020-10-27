One thing’s for sure: the animation studio known for its lush visuals will take the utmost care to ensure every minute detail is a work of art.
Kyoto Animation, the studio behind visually stunning works such as Violet Evergarden, has announced that a new sequel film is in the works for its 2018 hit series Tsurune: Kazemai Koko Kyudo-bu (“Sound of the Bowstring: Kazemai High School’s Archery Club”).
The original Tsurune story comes from a series of light novels penned by Kotoko Ayano with illustrations by Chinatsu Morimoto and centers around first-year high school student Minato Narumiya and his group of friends involved in kyudo. Kyudo, traditional Japanese archery, is a common club found at many Japanese high schools and universities. The light novels were adapted into a 13-episode TV anime series which premiered in October 2018 and was followed by a 14th episode OVA.
The upcoming film was announced on Tsurune‘s official Twitter account on October 22 with the following teaser image:
──落、鳴宮湊。— 『ツルネ ―風舞高校弓道部―』公式🍃 (@tsurune_anime) October 22, 2020
「ツルネ ―風舞高校弓道部―」劇場版制作決定！
ティザービジュアル公開！https://t.co/kFBjK6hjm1#ツルネ2周年 #ツルネ pic.twitter.com/XrB6Fk3mMK
A short teaser video for the film recaps scenes from the TV series and also celebrates its second anniversary.
▼ “Once again, let that sound [of the bow] reverberate!”
▼ Experience the thrill of archery even if you’ve never touched a bow and arrow in your life.
Takuya Yamamura, who directed the TV series, will also helm the film. He shared a celebratory illustration and message for fans’ continued support on the official Twitter account as well.
【「ツルネ」劇場版制作決定】— 『ツルネ ―風舞高校弓道部―』公式🍃 (@tsurune_anime) October 22, 2020
秋晴の候、いかがお過ごしでしょうか🍁
いつも応援してくださっている皆さんに「ツルネ」劇場版のお知らせです！
監督からコメントが届きました🍃 続報をどうぞお楽しみに！https://t.co/kFBjK6hjm1#ツルネ2周年 #ツルネ pic.twitter.com/qFdb3AjkY5
Other details such as the plot of the film or an expected release date have yet to be announced. While we continue to wait for those, take a stroll down Kyoto Animation lane with these survey results for the top ten fan favorite KyoAni works.
Source: Tsurune Official Website via Otakomu
Images: YouTube/KyoaniChannel
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply