Yes, it’s that time of year already.

Now that Starbucks’ Halloween Frappuccino is about to disappear into the night in less than a week, it’s time for the coffeehouse giant to start bringing the year-end Christmas holiday season to everyone’s attention.

This year, they’ll be celebrating with berries and cake, as they’ve just announced that their first Frappuccino of the season will be the Berry x Berry Rare Cheesecake Frappuccino.

▼ The announcement was made earlier today on the company’s official Japanese Twitter account.

Starbucks says this year’s festive theme is based around “a Special Holiday with Starbucks Classics”, with red berry and white cheesecake combining to create a classic red-and-white Christmas colour palette in the new Frappuccino.

The tartness of the fruit sauce and the gentle acidic sweetness of the rare cheesecake base are said to complement each other perfectly, harkening back to the flavour profile of Starbucks’ popular Cranberry Bliss Bar. Topped with a mound of whipped cream, bright red raspberry-flavoured meringue pieces, and white chocolate shavings, this is a dessert drink that’s filled with rich yet refreshing flavour.

The new Frappuccino will be joined by the Berry x Berry White Mocha, a warming alternative that combines white chocolate-flavoured sauce, mixed berry sauce, carefully steamed milk and a shot of espresso. Filled with a gentle richness and sweet and sour notes, the rich espresso helps to impart a deep caramel-like taste to the mix, creating a harmonious blend of flavours.

Both drinks go on sale at Starbucks stores nationwide from 1 November, with the Frappuccino available in a Tall size for 590 yen (US$5.63), and the mocha available in Short through to Ventii sizes for 450-570 yen.

