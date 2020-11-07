It’s the beloved winter delicacy that fans are pumped for!

Japan is big on seasonal and limited-time flavors. Some of them are simple, like the country’s current batch of chocolate pies, but others are a bit more…unique. One such winter treat is Calbee’s chocolate-covered shrimp snacks that are hitting shelves in Calbee Plus stores around Japan.

Calbee’s Kappa Ebisen Chocolate puts a sweet twist on their traditional Kappa Ebisen puffed shrimp snacks by dipping them in decadent chocolate from the luxury Japanese chocolate brand Royce. This isn’t the first time they’ve made this interesting collab. In fact, it’s becoming a bestselling wintertime staple of the company!

While the combination of chocolate and shrimp may, admittedly, not be the first flavor combination that jumps to mind when winter approaches, many Japanese netizens were excited for the comeback of one of their favorite snacks.

“Ebisen Chocolate are definitely going to be delicious!!”

“I’m really curious about these.”

“You mean this won’t be a regular thing? I want to eat it!”

That’s right; it’s estimated that the snacks will be in stores until around April, after which they’ll disappear once again for an unspecified amount of time. They’ll be sold at select Calbee Plus store locations throughout Japan, including Tokyo, Kobe, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, and Hiroshima. This year, you can purchase the snack two ways: you can buy just the snacks, or you can buy a gift set that comes with a Kappa Ebisen Family tote bag. A six-pack of snacks costs 860 yen (US$8.25), and the six-pack-plus-tote-bag set is going for 1,375 yen.

So, what will it be this winter? Will you go for something standard like Starbucks Japan’s holiday Frappuccino, or will you go for the salty-sweet goodness of puffed shrimp snacks?

Sources: Entabe, PR Times, Twitter

Image: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!