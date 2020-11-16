Just as the PlayStation 5 arrives in homes, this PlayStation 4 s ready to go wherever you want to take it.
Last week the PlayStation 5 went on sale, giving gamers a compelling reason to park themselves at home and enjoy the start of the newest generation of video game consoles. and. But while the PS5 might be the latest and greatest way to play games at home, there’s another piece of PlayStation hardware being built that’ll let its owner play games on the go.
It’s not being designed by Sony, though.
携帯型PS4— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) October 13, 2020
もう少しで完成です！ pic.twitter.com/t6xQBXmufp
Over the last several months, Japanese Twitter user @DxTerraria has been building a portable PlayStation 4. @DxTerraria’s progress is of the slow-but-steady variety, since the PS4 was in no way originally designed with the intent that someone would carry it with them to enjoy gaming on the go. That means that @DxTerraria has to engineer solutions to problems no one at Sony envisioned.
For example, the PS4 is ordinarily supposed to be hooked up to your TV, so one of the first hurdles was figuring out how to give a portable version a screen. @DxTerraria settled on popping the display out of an otherwise junked laptop and repurposing it.
PS4の携帯化に使おうとしていた液晶パネルの解像度が1366×768ということが判明したので— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) March 7, 2020
急遽、秋葉原でジャンクノートを購入し、そこから1920×1080の液晶パネルを取り外すことにしましたｗ
購入したHDMIコントローラーが無駄にならなくてよかったですｗ pic.twitter.com/TNW2znVyN5
For more portable-oriented packaging, @DxTerraria cracked open the PS4’s casing and pulled out the essential parts needed to make the machine run, rearranging them in a more compact layout.
PS4携帯化計画...— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) March 8, 2020
ついに単独で動作させることに成功！
その分基盤類が増えてしまいかなり大きくなってしまいました... pic.twitter.com/YV0fYUyAWT
Lugging a bunch of exposed circuit boards around with a monitor tucked under your arm isn’t the most elegant portable experience, though, so @DxTerraria got a metallic briefcase to put everything into, which also means getting a handle for easy carrying when the case is closed.
PS4携帯化のためにアタッシュケースを買ってみました...— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) March 10, 2020
ちょっと大きい気がしますが意外にもジャストフィット...
これ持ってたらなんか盗まれそうでねｗ pic.twitter.com/hII4NDYqls
After a little more tidying up, the system became operational!
▼ The disc orientation is a bit of nostalgia trip if you had a PS1 or top-loader PS2.
携帯型PS4— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) October 18, 2020
PlayStationのロゴが光るようになりました! pic.twitter.com/pJjhfRcQ0A
▼ System startup
せっかくなので起動時の動画も貼っておきますｗ pic.twitter.com/VWxdWQbC5U— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) October 13, 2020
And to clarify, this is a true portable system, not just a repackaged PlayStation 4 with an attached monitor. While @DxTerraria’s creation can be played plugged into a socket via an AC adapter, it can also run off of rechargeable batteries.
▼ Note the removal of the AC adapter cord part-way through the video.
ACアダプター(充電器)の接続と取り外し pic.twitter.com/UXVH5iI890— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) October 13, 2020
The timing of @DxTerraria’s creation fills a hole in the PlayStation lineup. Between the launches of the PS2 and 3, Sony released the PlayStation Portable/PSP, a handheld with performance akin to a souped up PS1. Between the PS3 and 4, there was the PS Vita, a portable system with specs like a more powerful PS2. Sony then stopped releasing handhelds, and so while we never got an official third-gen portable PlayStation between the PS4 and 5 releases, if Sony were releasing one after the launch of the PS5, it should perform like a PS4, had the pattern were being continued.
▼ @DxTerraria’s portable PS4 can even handle online play.
携帯型PS4— DX Terraria (@DxTerraria) March 10, 2020
オンラインゲームもちゃんとできますｗ
プレイが下手ですがｗ pic.twitter.com/6QjLhbXmRo
@DxTerraria’s portable PlayStation 4 isn’t quite finished yet, as the creator is still working towards goals like squeezing more than an hour of playtime out of the batteries. And while it’s strictly a passion project for personal use and won’t be offered for sale, it’s still cool to know that if you really want to play your PS4 on the go, it can be done.
Source: Twitter/@DxTerraria via IT Media
Top image: Twitter/@DxTerraria
