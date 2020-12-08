The Gen-8 Pokémon even comes with some Dreepy missiles!

If you’ve played the latest installment of the Pokémon series, Pokémon Sword and Shield, chances are you have some favorites among the new generation of Pocket Monsters. Wooloo, perhaps, or Galar Ponyta? Maybe Yamper, or the dapper Sirfetch’d? But did you know that one of the most popular Pokémon from the Galar region among Japanese fans is actually the dragon-ghost type Dragapult?

▼ Dragapult. Stealth Pokémon. Abilities: Clear Body or Infiltrator. “When it isn’t battling, it keeps Dreepy in the holes on its horns. Once a fight starts, it launches the Dreepy like supersonic missiles.”

Yes, this Pokémon’s sly-looking eyes and angular face, coupled with the cute roundness of its lower body and reptilian feet and toes, make it the perfect object of adoration for many fans. And now, for those who can’t get enough of Dragapult, you can buy a huge plushie from toy company Takara Tomy, just to love and hold all for yourself!

At 1,150 grams (2.5 pounds), this plushie’s head is 58 centimetres (22.8 inches) wide, while its body is 100 centimetres (39.4 inches) long from head to curled, ghostly tail and about 50 centimeters wide, including the curl, making it perfectly huggable and totally lovable.

While it’s not life-sized–a real Dragapult would be 3 meters (9.8 feet) tall and weigh 50 kilograms (110 pounds)–it’s exactly the right size to be a PC cushion, the perfect companion for you as you work from home.

The curly tail also makes it a great comfort pillow when you just need something to hug!

Even better, it comes with removable Dreepy, which are the first-level evolution of Dragapult. The Dreepy nest inside the Dragapult’s horns, ready to be shot out as high-speed missiles in Dragapult’s specialty move, Dragon Darts. (Sadly, however, the Dragapult plush does not have any mechanism to shoot the Dreepy, but you can take them out by hand.)

Dragapult is being sold by preorder only on Takara Tomy’s online shop and will ship out in May. One Dragapult with his two Dreepy missiles retails for 9,900 yen (US$95.92), but you can also buy it with a set of 10 Dreepy for 12,650 yen or 20 for 23,650 yen. Preorders will close on January 5 at 1 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), so if you’ve gotta have it, get your order in before it’s too late!

Source: Oricon News via livedoor news via My Game News Flash, Takara Tomy

Images: Takara Tomy

